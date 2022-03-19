Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Tension and stress are going to increase.
Finance: There will be ups and downs on the financial front.
Career: Avoid scheduling appointments, meetings and important talks at work.
Domestic and love life: Do not discuss delicate issues with your spouse/ partner.
Health: Take some time out for relaxation. Increased stress may harm your health.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: Purple
Taurus: This is a favourable day in terms of education.
Finance: Good gains from investments and speculation are probable.
Career: Pending projects will gain momentum.
Domestic and love life: Children shall bring joy. Good news is on the way.
Health: Positive changes in diet and lifestyle will be appreciated.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Blue
Gemini: Professional life is going to get tense. Beware of your rivals/ enemies.
Finance: Don't worry too much about your debts, you will find a way to overcome them.
Career: You may feel disappointed at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: Do not talk rudely to your family members. Don't force your opinions on them.
Health: Take care of your health. Avoid junk food.
Lucky number: 23
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Cancer: Instead of depending on others, try to solve your problems on your own.
Finance: There will be steady growth in your income. Cut down your expenses.
Career: A good day overall in terms of career, especially actors and performers.
Domestic and love life: You may buy a new vehicle. Family life will be fine.
Health: Boost your confidence, strength, and stamina to fight against stress and fatigue.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: Persian blue
Leo: Success will follow you. Today, you will shine wherever you will go.
Finance: Your financial situation will remain secure.
Career: Seize every opportunity which comes to you in work/ business.
Domestic and love life: Friends and family will keep you happy.
Health: You will be high on energy.
Lucky number: 19
Lucky colour: Light blue
Virgo: You will feel that you have finally arrived on the big stage and would push yourself further to consolidate your efforts.
Finance: Some of you may experience unexpected financial benefits.
Career: Good opportunities are on the cards.
Domestic and love life: Travelling with family or friends is likely.
Health: Live, laugh, love and let go of your stress and other tensions.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky colour: White
Libra: The way ahead is going to be a bit rough, rest and refuel yourself so that you can pass it through easily.
Finance: Avoid making any kind of investments if you are running low on money.
Career: Your opponents could ferment some trouble and try to tarnish your image.
Domestic and love life: Pay attention to your personal relationships.
Health: Be cautious while on wheels.
Lucky number: 10
Lucky colour: Purple
Scorpio: You will gain special recognition today.
Finance: Start saving your money if you haven't started yet.
Career: Seniors will appreciate your work.
Domestic and love life: Family and love life is bound to improve.
Health: Cut down your salt intake.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: White
Sagittarius: You are self-confident and ambitious. New ideas can be achievable.
Finance: If you were thinking about purchasing a home or a car, now is not the time to do so.
Career: You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.
Domestic and love life: You may meet someone interesting from the opposite gender.
Health: Unwind yourself and relax, it will heal your soul from the inside.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Blue
Capricorn: You will experience a mix of higher luck in life and a rise in your perception.
Finance: Past investments will get paid off today.
Career: You would be able to wrap your projects/ work on time.
Domestic and love life: You will spend quality time with your family.
Health: Yoga practice will help boost your, physical and mental health.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Grey
Aquarius: You would successfully outsmart your opponents.
Finance: You’re a good manager, and you keep your expenditures in check.
Career: Misunderstandings with associates at your workplace could occur.
Domestic and love life: You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons. But impulsive attachments may be troublesome.
Health: There shall be some weakness in the nervous system and intestines.
Lucky number: 19
Lucky colour: Black
Pisces: A favourable day for students. Keep a tab on your anger.
Finance: You may have moderate financial growth.
Career: Your outstanding performance will amaze everyone.
Domestic and love life: An increased sense of security may be derived from your domestic life.
Health: Practice yoga and meditation. Light exercises are also good for your health.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: Sky blue
