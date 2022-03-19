Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Tension and stress are going to increase.

Finance: There will be ups and downs on the financial front.

Career: Avoid scheduling appointments, meetings and important talks at work.

Domestic and love life: Do not discuss delicate issues with your spouse/ partner.

Health: Take some time out for relaxation. Increased stress may harm your health.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Purple

Taurus: This is a favourable day in terms of education.

Finance: Good gains from investments and speculation are probable.

Career: Pending projects will gain momentum.

Domestic and love life: Children shall bring joy. Good news is on the way.

Health: Positive changes in diet and lifestyle will be appreciated.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Blue

Gemini: Professional life is going to get tense. Beware of your rivals/ enemies.

Finance: Don't worry too much about your debts, you will find a way to overcome them.

Career: You may feel disappointed at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Do not talk rudely to your family members. Don't force your opinions on them.

Health: Take care of your health. Avoid junk food.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Cancer: Instead of depending on others, try to solve your problems on your own.

Finance: There will be steady growth in your income. Cut down your expenses.

Career: A good day overall in terms of career, especially actors and performers.

Domestic and love life: You may buy a new vehicle. Family life will be fine.

Health: Boost your confidence, strength, and stamina to fight against stress and fatigue.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Persian blue

Leo: Success will follow you. Today, you will shine wherever you will go.

Finance: Your financial situation will remain secure.

Career: Seize every opportunity which comes to you in work/ business.

Domestic and love life: Friends and family will keep you happy.

Health: You will be high on energy.

Lucky number: 19

Lucky colour: Light blue

Virgo: You will feel that you have finally arrived on the big stage and would push yourself further to consolidate your efforts.

Finance: Some of you may experience unexpected financial benefits.

Career: Good opportunities are on the cards.

Domestic and love life: Travelling with family or friends is likely.

Health: Live, laugh, love and let go of your stress and other tensions.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: White

Libra: The way ahead is going to be a bit rough, rest and refuel yourself so that you can pass it through easily.

Finance: Avoid making any kind of investments if you are running low on money.

Career: Your opponents could ferment some trouble and try to tarnish your image.

Domestic and love life: Pay attention to your personal relationships.

Health: Be cautious while on wheels.

Lucky number: 10

Lucky colour: Purple

Scorpio: You will gain special recognition today.

Finance: Start saving your money if you haven't started yet.

Career: Seniors will appreciate your work.

Domestic and love life: Family and love life is bound to improve.

Health: Cut down your salt intake.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: White

Sagittarius: You are self-confident and ambitious. New ideas can be achievable.

Finance: If you were thinking about purchasing a home or a car, now is not the time to do so.

Career: You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.

Domestic and love life: You may meet someone interesting from the opposite gender.

Health: Unwind yourself and relax, it will heal your soul from the inside.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Blue

Capricorn: You will experience a mix of higher luck in life and a rise in your perception.

Finance: Past investments will get paid off today.

Career: You would be able to wrap your projects/ work on time.

Domestic and love life: You will spend quality time with your family.

Health: Yoga practice will help boost your, physical and mental health.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Grey

Aquarius: You would successfully outsmart your opponents.

Finance: You’re a good manager, and you keep your expenditures in check.

Career: Misunderstandings with associates at your workplace could occur.

Domestic and love life: You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons. But impulsive attachments may be troublesome.

Health: There shall be some weakness in the nervous system and intestines.

Lucky number: 19

Lucky colour: Black

Pisces: A favourable day for students. Keep a tab on your anger.

Finance: You may have moderate financial growth.

Career: Your outstanding performance will amaze everyone.

Domestic and love life: An increased sense of security may be derived from your domestic life.

Health: Practice yoga and meditation. Light exercises are also good for your health.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 07:24 AM IST