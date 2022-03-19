e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 07:24 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: Tension and stress are going to increase.

Finance: There will be ups and downs on the financial front.

Career: Avoid scheduling appointments, meetings and important talks at work.

Domestic and love life: Do not discuss delicate issues with your spouse/ partner.

Health: Take some time out for relaxation. Increased stress may harm your health.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Purple

Taurus: This is a favourable day in terms of education.

Finance: Good gains from investments and speculation are probable.

Career: Pending projects will gain momentum.

Domestic and love life: Children shall bring joy. Good news is on the way.

Health: Positive changes in diet and lifestyle will be appreciated.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Blue

Gemini: Professional life is going to get tense. Beware of your rivals/ enemies.

Finance: Don't worry too much about your debts, you will find a way to overcome them.

Career: You may feel disappointed at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Do not talk rudely to your family members. Don't force your opinions on them.

Health: Take care of your health. Avoid junk food.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Cancer: Instead of depending on others, try to solve your problems on your own.

Finance: There will be steady growth in your income. Cut down your expenses.

Career: A good day overall in terms of career, especially actors and performers.

Domestic and love life: You may buy a new vehicle. Family life will be fine.

Health: Boost your confidence, strength, and stamina to fight against stress and fatigue.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Persian blue

Leo: Success will follow you. Today, you will shine wherever you will go.

Finance: Your financial situation will remain secure.

Career: Seize every opportunity which comes to you in work/ business.

Domestic and love life: Friends and family will keep you happy.

Health: You will be high on energy.

Lucky number: 19

Lucky colour: Light blue

Virgo: You will feel that you have finally arrived on the big stage and would push yourself further to consolidate your efforts.

Finance: Some of you may experience unexpected financial benefits.

Career: Good opportunities are on the cards.

Domestic and love life: Travelling with family or friends is likely.

Health: Live, laugh, love and let go of your stress and other tensions.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: White

Libra: The way ahead is going to be a bit rough, rest and refuel yourself so that you can pass it through easily.

Finance: Avoid making any kind of investments if you are running low on money.

Career: Your opponents could ferment some trouble and try to tarnish your image.

Domestic and love life: Pay attention to your personal relationships.

Health: Be cautious while on wheels.

Lucky number: 10

Lucky colour: Purple

Scorpio: You will gain special recognition today.

Finance: Start saving your money if you haven't started yet.

Career: Seniors will appreciate your work.

Domestic and love life: Family and love life is bound to improve.

Health: Cut down your salt intake.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: White

Sagittarius: You are self-confident and ambitious. New ideas can be achievable.

Finance: If you were thinking about purchasing a home or a car, now is not the time to do so.

Career: You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.

Domestic and love life: You may meet someone interesting from the opposite gender.

Health: Unwind yourself and relax, it will heal your soul from the inside.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Blue

Capricorn: You will experience a mix of higher luck in life and a rise in your perception.

Finance: Past investments will get paid off today.

Career: You would be able to wrap your projects/ work on time.

Domestic and love life: You will spend quality time with your family.

Health: Yoga practice will help boost your, physical and mental health.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Grey

Aquarius: You would successfully outsmart your opponents.

Finance: You’re a good manager, and you keep your expenditures in check.

Career: Misunderstandings with associates at your workplace could occur.

Domestic and love life: You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons. But impulsive attachments may be troublesome.

Health: There shall be some weakness in the nervous system and intestines.

Lucky number: 19

Lucky colour: Black

Pisces: A favourable day for students. Keep a tab on your anger.

Finance: You may have moderate financial growth.

Career: Your outstanding performance will amaze everyone.

Domestic and love life: An increased sense of security may be derived from your domestic life.

Health: Practice yoga and meditation. Light exercises are also good for your health.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 07:24 AM IST