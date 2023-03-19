Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 18, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for your family responsibilities/study/business/ work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for family business / property /education/vehicle

Career: Those who are in education / vehicle / milk products/ liquid products business will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may spend day, in study/ household activities / family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee / chest problems

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to communicate /travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/ travel/ communication/ presentation

Career: people in communication / networking / ad. Agency will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may study / travel with your family

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder/ ear pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day for family responsibilities/ business loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for family/ premiums

Career: Those who are in fields of banking / dentist/ doctors/ occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in family life is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / eye problems are also indicated.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: red

CANCER

Today is the day to focus on business/ spouse

Finance: Expect expenditure on health/ business/ spouse

Career: People In business or in job, your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Today you will be in a good mood and can enjoy good family time

Health: Today you will feel healthy and fit.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel / earn/ expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure for ill health / travel

Career: People in fields like import-export/ hospital /investment /tourism/bank will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time for your family, due to your work or illness.

Health: Some people may suffer from indigestion/ eye problems

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today all your wishes will be fulfilled

Finance: Today your gains are connected with your will and efforts.

Career: Those who are self-employed or in field like entertainment / sports will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your children’s advice will help you. You may have good time with children.

Health: Overall it’s a healthy day, but some people may suffer from back pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today you can balance family time and office time

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ vehicle / house.

Career: People from fields like ware housing / automobiles / property will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Some people may work from home/ do house hold activities

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ chest pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today your gains are connected to your luck.

Finance: Expect expenditure on your communication/ higher education / religious rituals

Career: People in fields like religious activities / tourism / education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You can have good time with your father and siblings

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you will be engaged in solving your business problems or family problems.

Finance: Today loss is indicated in business, so plan accordingly

Career: Those who are in fields of banking / dentist/ doctors/ occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in family life is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / eye /dysentery

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to focus on business/ spouse

Finance: Expect expenditure on health/ business/ spouse

Career: People In business or in job, your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Today you will be in a good mood and can enjoy good family time

Health: Today you will feel healthy and fit.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to travel / earn/ expenditure.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. You may pay medical bill

Career: People in fields like import-export/ hospital /investment /tourism/bank will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time for your family, due to your work or illness.

Health: Some people may suffer from indigestion/ eye problems

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy family life and business life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure on party / entertainment /children / wife

Career: People in fields like share market / art / entertainment / religious will get success.

Domestic & love life: It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people can enjoy with their children.

Health: Overall health will be better. Some people may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red