Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 14, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Short tour with family is on the cards. Those in the field of sports or music should work hard and avoid taking shortcuts. Don't interfere in others' matters.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Expectations may run high. Hence, you will leave no stone unturned to make an impact, be it on the personal front or professional.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Plan a short-term trip and explore new territory in the market. Those in the partnership business are likely to face a tough time.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Romantic relationship will bloom. A long drive with your partner will clear up all misunderstandings. Sportspersons will get success.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Do not get tensed about household conflicts. You might get affected by water-borne diseases. Keep a check on your child's behaviour.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

A good day for politicians and social worker. Today, you may cast a spell with your charm and beauty on people from the opposite sex.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will be tense about your savings, thus, control your outflow. There seems to be some delay in implementing or completing old or new projects.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

The time is favourable for you to complete your planned projects. Positive efforts in the right direction will widen your sources of income.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You might go on a short tour with your spouse that will be purely a pleasure trip. It will be good to invest in property and maximize your bank balance.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You would spend romantic moments with your partner.  You will get good opportunities for the advancement of your career.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Money matters may lead to depression. You should prefer long-term investments instead of short-term investments.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Try out that new sport you were thinking and take a little time for yourself. It is advisable to consult an astrologer before starting a new business.

