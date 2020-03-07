Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 07, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 07, 2020

by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Work-related stress would increase your tension. Keep a check on your temper. On the domestic front too, try to control your anger and talk politely with your partner.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Doctors, engineers and editors will have a fabulous day. Pending property matters could move forward. Romantic relationship will improve. Financial status may improve.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It is a good day to start a new career. At the workplace, you will outshine others with your skills and knowledge. An outing with your friends or family is on the cards.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will be able to spend time with family and specially with life partner which will ease the ongoing tension between you and your spouse at home.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Those who are singles should dress nicely as they are likely to meet their match. People in the field of construction and engineering will do well.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your optimistic attitude will help you enjoy life to the fullest. Your caring attitude will be appreciated by others. Health and wealth are all set to improve.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may have a tough day at work. Take advice from an experienced person if you feel like being stuck in a problem. Avoid eating junk food.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Take care of all your important papers and documents. Your assignments may get delayed due to minor obstacles. Politicians should keep an eye on their opponents.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Family will expect time and a little attention from your end. Don't run behind money and fame. Learn to value relationships. Children will make you happy.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will feel determined, independent and gorgeous in your own way. Your social quotient will peak. Family life will be blissful. You will stand strong against your enemies.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your relationship with your boss and higher authorities will improve. Writers will have a good day. You will be in a happy mood. Those in the transport business will earn good profits.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Singles who have been feeling lonely and lost may find someone special. On the career front, you will make good progress. Take care of your health.

