Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 4, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Celebrate your success party.
Finance: Spend money for office expansion.
Career: People from automobile, education, real estate backgrounds will find success. A promotion is indicated.
Domestic & love life: You may finally find your dream home, vehicle. Good day for students and teachers.
Health: You may suffer from eye, ear, throat problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS
Your social success is promised.
Finance: Expect expenditure on communication, advertisement, travel.
Career: A transfer is indicated. Your presentation and performance will be appreciated.
Domestic & love life: Communicate with your father or take his advice.
Health: You will feel energetic and confident today.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI
Take precautions in whatever job you do.
Finance: Loss in business is indicated so take your financial decisions wisely. Think twice while helping someone financially as the money may get stuck.
Career: Work pressure can cause stress. A job transfer is indicated. People from banking, finance, education sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Relationship with your father may get disturbed. You will face difficulties with concentration while meditating.
Health: Take care of your eyes or teeth.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Take care of your health today.
Finance: Pay business loan, life insurance installment.
Career: Take part in business physically. Loss in business is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Spare time for yourself and for your spouse. Delay or obstacles are expected during travelling.
Health: Mental/physical stress, injures is indicated today. So, plan your day accordingly.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LEO
Nature will be kind towards you.
Finance: Foreign investors may invest in your business.
Career: People from tourism, medical, fishing business will do good business.
Domestic & love life: Married people may have some issues. So take care in relationships. Unmarried people may find their match who may belong to foreign countries.
Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain, knee pain, body ache.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day of reunions.
Finance: Partnership business will do well today.
Career: People from arts, sports fields will make steady progress.
Domestic & love life: People expecting a baby will get good news. Spend time with your kids.
Health: You may suffer from back pain, body ache, bronchitis.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
You will receive relief from your stress and disease.
Finance: Use your skills and talent to earn better.
Career: People from art, education, entertainment, sports fields will receive new opportunities.
Domestic & love life: Spend time with your family. Take time off from studies.
Health: People suffering from diseases will recover. You may suffer from back pain, asthma.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Study and make social communication.
Finance: Expenditure on education and social communication is expected today.
Career: Business contracts or deals might get finalised. People from education, real estate backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Communicate with your parents. Parents may visit your home. Enjoy your neighborhood.
Health: You may suffer from cough, chest pain, asthma.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
Use your words correctly in social settings, family life as they may spoil your image and relations.
Finance: You may receive your share in ancestral property. Finance may be arranged through partnership or from in-laws.
Career: People from occult science, insurance fields will perform well.
Domestic & love life: Recover your monetary losses. In-laws may help financially. Dispute with younger siblings is indicated.
Health: Take care of your eyes, teeth and throat.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Put in more efforts to earn better.
Finance: Expenditure to improve personality and health is expected.
Career: Independent businessmen, self-employed people will find success today.
Domestic & love life: Spend time with your family, your spouse. Solve some family issues.
Health: Today your health and will power will be good. You may suffer from throat pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Make profit and reinvest it in other things. Expenditure on health is expected.
Finance: Invest in insurance, cement, coal, oil companies.
Career: You might feel fatigue due to ill health . Disputes between partners are expected.
Domestic & love life: Married people might separate. Family life may be disturbed because of ill health.
Health: You may get hospitalised. You may suffer from cough and cold, body ache.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES
Fulfill your desires after sacrificing something.
Finance: Investment in insurance, family, education is indicated.
Career: People from stock market, art, entertainment, sports, insurance backgrounds will be successful.
Domestic & love life: Those expecting a baby will get good news.
Health: Today is the day to get cured or finding the right treatment for your disease.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)