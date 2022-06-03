e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 4, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 06:27 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Celebrate your success party.

Finance: Spend money for office expansion.

Career: People from automobile, education, real estate backgrounds will find success. A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: You may finally find your dream home, vehicle. Good day for students and teachers.

Health: You may suffer from eye, ear, throat problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Your social success is promised.

Finance: Expect expenditure on communication, advertisement, travel.

Career: A transfer is indicated. Your presentation and performance will be appreciated.

Domestic & love life: Communicate with your father or take his advice.

Health: You will feel energetic and confident today.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Take precautions in whatever job you do.

Finance: Loss in business is indicated so take your financial decisions wisely. Think twice while helping someone financially as the money may get stuck.

Career: Work pressure can cause stress. A job transfer is indicated. People from banking, finance, education sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Relationship with your father may get disturbed. You will face difficulties with concentration while meditating.

Health: Take care of your eyes or teeth.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Take care of your health today.

Finance: Pay business loan, life insurance installment.

Career: Take part in business physically. Loss in business is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Spare time for yourself and for your spouse. Delay or obstacles are expected during travelling.

Health: Mental/physical stress, injures is indicated today. So, plan your day accordingly.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LEO

Nature will be kind towards you.

Finance: Foreign investors may invest in your business.

Career: People from tourism, medical, fishing business will do good business.

Domestic & love life: Married people may have some issues. So take care in relationships. Unmarried people may find their match who may belong to foreign countries.

Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain, knee pain, body ache.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day of reunions.

Finance: Partnership business will do well today.

Career: People from arts, sports fields will make steady progress.

Domestic & love life: People expecting a baby will get good news. Spend time with your kids.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, body ache, bronchitis.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

You will receive relief from your stress and disease.

Finance: Use your skills and talent to earn better.

Career: People from art, education, entertainment, sports fields will receive new opportunities.

Domestic & love life: Spend time with your family. Take time off from studies.

Health: People suffering from diseases will recover. You may suffer from back pain, asthma.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Study and make social communication.

Finance: Expenditure on education and social communication is expected today.

Career: Business contracts or deals might get finalised. People from education, real estate backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Communicate with your parents. Parents may visit your home. Enjoy your neighborhood.

Health: You may suffer from cough, chest pain, asthma.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Use your words correctly in social settings, family life as they may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: You may receive your share in ancestral property. Finance may be arranged through partnership or from in-laws.

Career: People from occult science, insurance fields will perform well.

Domestic & love life: Recover your monetary losses. In-laws may help financially. Dispute with younger siblings is indicated.

Health: Take care of your eyes, teeth and throat.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Put in more efforts to earn better.

Finance: Expenditure to improve personality and health is expected.

Career: Independent businessmen, self-employed people will find success today.

Domestic & love life: Spend time with your family, your spouse. Solve some family issues.

Health: Today your health and will power will be good. You may suffer from throat pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Make profit and reinvest it in other things. Expenditure on health is expected.

Finance: Invest in insurance, cement, coal, oil companies.

Career: You might feel fatigue due to ill health . Disputes between partners are expected.

Domestic & love life: Married people might separate. Family life may be disturbed because of ill health.

Health: You may get hospitalised. You may suffer from cough and cold, body ache.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Fulfill your desires after sacrificing something.

Finance: Investment in insurance, family, education is indicated.

Career: People from stock market, art, entertainment, sports, insurance backgrounds will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Those expecting a baby will get good news.

Health: Today is the day to get cured or finding the right treatment for your disease.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Saturday, June 4, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Post-lockdown, city witnesses slight TB surge

Mumbai: Post-lockdown, city witnesses slight TB surge

'Negligence' won't disentitle grant of compensation: Bombay HC as it upholds compensation awarded by...

'Negligence' won't disentitle grant of compensation: Bombay HC as it upholds compensation awarded by...

Mumbai: Iron nets being cast to prevent manhole deaths by BMC

Mumbai: Iron nets being cast to prevent manhole deaths by BMC

Mumbai: Senior citizen loses Rs 8 Lakh in bid to obtain refund of Rs 1,100

Mumbai: Senior citizen loses Rs 8 Lakh in bid to obtain refund of Rs 1,100

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 4, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 4, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...