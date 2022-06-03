Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 4, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Celebrate your success party.

Finance: Spend money for office expansion.

Career: People from automobile, education, real estate backgrounds will find success. A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: You may finally find your dream home, vehicle. Good day for students and teachers.

Health: You may suffer from eye, ear, throat problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Your social success is promised.

Finance: Expect expenditure on communication, advertisement, travel.

Career: A transfer is indicated. Your presentation and performance will be appreciated.

Domestic & love life: Communicate with your father or take his advice.

Health: You will feel energetic and confident today.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Take precautions in whatever job you do.

Finance: Loss in business is indicated so take your financial decisions wisely. Think twice while helping someone financially as the money may get stuck.

Career: Work pressure can cause stress. A job transfer is indicated. People from banking, finance, education sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Relationship with your father may get disturbed. You will face difficulties with concentration while meditating.

Health: Take care of your eyes or teeth.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Take care of your health today.

Finance: Pay business loan, life insurance installment.

Career: Take part in business physically. Loss in business is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Spare time for yourself and for your spouse. Delay or obstacles are expected during travelling.

Health: Mental/physical stress, injures is indicated today. So, plan your day accordingly.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LEO

Nature will be kind towards you.

Finance: Foreign investors may invest in your business.

Career: People from tourism, medical, fishing business will do good business.

Domestic & love life: Married people may have some issues. So take care in relationships. Unmarried people may find their match who may belong to foreign countries.

Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain, knee pain, body ache.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day of reunions.

Finance: Partnership business will do well today.

Career: People from arts, sports fields will make steady progress.

Domestic & love life: People expecting a baby will get good news. Spend time with your kids.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, body ache, bronchitis.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

You will receive relief from your stress and disease.

Finance: Use your skills and talent to earn better.

Career: People from art, education, entertainment, sports fields will receive new opportunities.

Domestic & love life: Spend time with your family. Take time off from studies.

Health: People suffering from diseases will recover. You may suffer from back pain, asthma.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Study and make social communication.

Finance: Expenditure on education and social communication is expected today.

Career: Business contracts or deals might get finalised. People from education, real estate backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Communicate with your parents. Parents may visit your home. Enjoy your neighborhood.

Health: You may suffer from cough, chest pain, asthma.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Use your words correctly in social settings, family life as they may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: You may receive your share in ancestral property. Finance may be arranged through partnership or from in-laws.

Career: People from occult science, insurance fields will perform well.

Domestic & love life: Recover your monetary losses. In-laws may help financially. Dispute with younger siblings is indicated.

Health: Take care of your eyes, teeth and throat.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Put in more efforts to earn better.

Finance: Expenditure to improve personality and health is expected.

Career: Independent businessmen, self-employed people will find success today.

Domestic & love life: Spend time with your family, your spouse. Solve some family issues.

Health: Today your health and will power will be good. You may suffer from throat pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Make profit and reinvest it in other things. Expenditure on health is expected.

Finance: Invest in insurance, cement, coal, oil companies.

Career: You might feel fatigue due to ill health . Disputes between partners are expected.

Domestic & love life: Married people might separate. Family life may be disturbed because of ill health.

Health: You may get hospitalised. You may suffer from cough and cold, body ache.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Fulfill your desires after sacrificing something.

Finance: Investment in insurance, family, education is indicated.

Career: People from stock market, art, entertainment, sports, insurance backgrounds will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Those expecting a baby will get good news.

Health: Today is the day to get cured or finding the right treatment for your disease.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow