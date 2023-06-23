Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 24, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products / luxurious items /education.

Career: people in event management/ automobile dealers/ architects/art classes will get success.

Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated

Health: Diabetic people should avoid eating sweet.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day for entertainment/ enjoyment/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items /travel

Career: People in fields like art/ ads / entertainment/ medical /bank will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling is indicated. Married people may have some family issues.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ beauty products/children

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports may get new opportunity.

Domestic & love life: You will get family support in your business. Family function is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Day to study/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/vehicle/property/health

Career: People in fields like automobile/ architect/artist will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may buy a vehicle. You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.

Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes/indigetion.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Day to travel/expenditure/communicate

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel /communication/luxury items

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may spend good time with children/ sibling

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertainment/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/vehicle/property/ entertainment

Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art classes/ tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: family get together/function is indicated

Health: people may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/toothache

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Day to travel/work with caution as some obstacle/loss indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /health/travel/communication

Career: People in insurance/repair work /entertainment/art bar /pub will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Ill health/ dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

It’s a Day to earn/ travel/ entertain/ expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment/travel

Career: People in art/entertainment/tourism/lodging/event management will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey/picnic with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem/diabetes

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

Day to struggle/phy or mental stress/ loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical treatment/premiums

Career: Interior decorators/ automobile/entertainers/ artists/doctors/ will get success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Day to travel/enjoy/ expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ children /entertainment.

Career: people in arts/ entertainment/sports/ advertisement will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party

Health: Overall health will be good, but while enjoying don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Day to study/decorate house/vehicle

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle

Career: People in art classes/ decoration/architects/automobiles/entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ chest problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Day to enjoy/travel with caution as some loss is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ premiums/travel/commuication

Career: Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs will be benefited today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.

Health: Eye problems/throat pain/ back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red