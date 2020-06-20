Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 20, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You may meet new people and also will get in touch with your long lost friends. Try to improve your communicative skills. Avoid being over-ambitious.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
On the professional front, you will come out of your comfort zone and would try something new so that you can create a new source of income. Remember, caution is not cowardice and carelessness is not courage.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Those who are worried about their father’s ill health should relax now as your father’s health is likely to improve. Your sources of income will amplify. Avoid junk food.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Try to bring a change in your work pattern. Spend quality time with your spouse. Do what makes you feel virtuous. Those in the medical sector should consult their seniors before taking a decision.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You may get a big and golden opportunity with the help of some friends which prove beneficial for your professional life. You will realise your mistakes before others point out.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Work pressure will increase. You will find it tough to concentrate on work as you will be in no mood to work. If something is bothering you on a personal or professional level, then speak out.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Students need to pull up their socks. Be very careful while working on projects/ assignments. Be cautious while on the wheels. Legal matters may get more complicated.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
On the work front, you will communicate with key people very easily. Get ready to make the best of all the opportunities that are on the way. It’s a good day for journalists and business people.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Your dynamism and magnetic aura will pull your love interest towards you. Be careful while making financial strategies. Keep a tab on your expenses.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Domestic issues may make lead to distress. You will try hard to bring along your scattered family but your efforts may go in vain. Be cautious as someone close to you may put in trouble.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Family problems are on the cards. Try to strike a balance between work and family life. Daily life problems may lead to mental stress. Take care of your health.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
The world will open up for you if you act quickly and seize the moment. Those in literacy and academic fields will shine. An unhealthy diet may lead to serious health problems.