Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 18, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Control your anger to avoid disputes.
Finance: Pay your loan/insurance premium. Investment in land is indicated.
Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance, research backgrounds will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Dispute regarding property is indicated. Repairing of house/vehicle is indicated.
Health: Mental / physical stress, injury, chest pain, acidity, eye problem is indicated.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS
Conflict in career and married life is indicated.
Finance: Spend money for your business growth. Invest in land.
Career: Dispute with your business partner and business tour is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated. Unmarried people may find their life partner.
Health: You may suffer from foot pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
GEMINI
Your success and gains are connected with stress, disputes, and struggle.
Finance: Loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.
Career: Dispute with your staff/senior is indicated. Jobless people will find a promising opportunity. A promotion is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, friends is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from toothache, stomach pain, knee pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Distraction from work/unhappiness in job is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/education/sports.
Career: People from sports, gym, police/security backgrounds will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family is expected.
Health: You may suffer from back pain, knee pain, acidity.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Solve problems in commercial and family life.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business, education.
Career: People from education, real estate, hardware sectors will find success. Job transfer / training seminars are indicated. Dispute with your partner is also indicated.
Domestic & love life: Repairing of vehicle /house and difficulty in academic life is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from constipation, chest pain, acidity, insomnia.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Focus on earning, not losing.
Finance: You may have to give commission to get your work done.
Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance backgrounds will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse, younger sibling is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from constipation, shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Control your anger in commercial and family life.
Finance: Expenditure for medical treatment, spouse, family is expected.
Career: People from event management, hospitality backgrounds will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.
Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, throat pain, stomach ache.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Control your anger in work and family life.
Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, sports, children.
Career: People from STEM, hardware sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children, maternal relatives is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, back pain, headache.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Control your anger as disputes are indicated.
Finance: Pay loan premium. Invest in land.
Career: People from martial arts, medical, gym backgrounds will find success. Consider a job change.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother, children, troubles in travel, aggression in love life is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from chest pain, back pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Strengthen your relationship bonds.
Finance: Expenditure for education, house, vehicle is indicated.
Career: People from education, construction / repairing will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. Familial disputes are indicated.
Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, ear pain, chest pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Concentrate on your work.
Finance: Business loans may get sanctioned today.
Career: People from STEM, armed forces backgrounds will find success. Disputes at the workplace is indicated. Jobless people will find a promising opportunity,
Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload. Keep control of your anger as it may spoil your family atmosphere.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain, toothache, knee pain, ear pain.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Avoid being aggressive and dominating others.
Finance: Unexpected / unavoidable expenditure is indicated. Stock brokers should play wisely.
Career: People from police administration will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Control your anger as it may spoil your family atmosphere.
Health: You may suffer from headache, throat pain, toothache, eye problems.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
