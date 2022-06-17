e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 18, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 07:37 PM IST
ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Pay your loan/insurance premium. Investment in land is indicated.

Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance, research backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Dispute regarding property is indicated. Repairing of house/vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress, injury, chest pain, acidity, eye problem is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Spend money for your business growth. Invest in land.

Career: Dispute with your business partner and business tour is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated. Unmarried people may find their life partner.

Health: You may suffer from foot pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Your success and gains are connected with stress, disputes, and struggle.

Finance: Loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.

Career: Dispute with your staff/senior is indicated. Jobless people will find a promising opportunity. A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, friends is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, stomach pain, knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Distraction from work/unhappiness in job is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/education/sports.

Career: People from sports, gym, police/security backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family is expected.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, knee pain, acidity.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, education.

Career: People from education, real estate, hardware sectors will find success. Job transfer / training seminars are indicated. Dispute with your partner is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Repairing of vehicle /house and difficulty in academic life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from constipation, chest pain, acidity, insomnia.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Focus on earning, not losing.

Finance: You may have to give commission to get your work done.

Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse, younger sibling is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from constipation, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Control your anger in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for medical treatment, spouse, family is expected.

Career: People from event management, hospitality backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, throat pain, stomach ache.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Control your anger in work and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, sports, children.

Career: People from STEM, hardware sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children, maternal relatives is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, back pain, headache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Control your anger as disputes are indicated.

Finance: Pay loan premium. Invest in land.

Career: People from martial arts, medical, gym backgrounds will find success. Consider a job change.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother, children, troubles in travel, aggression in love life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from chest pain, back pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Strengthen your relationship bonds.

Finance: Expenditure for education, house, vehicle is indicated.

Career: People from education, construction / repairing will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. Familial disputes are indicated.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, ear pain, chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: Business loans may get sanctioned today.

Career: People from STEM, armed forces backgrounds will find success. Disputes at the workplace is indicated. Jobless people will find a promising opportunity,

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload. Keep control of your anger as it may spoil your family atmosphere.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, toothache, knee pain, ear pain.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Avoid being aggressive and dominating others.

Finance: Unexpected / unavoidable expenditure is indicated. Stock brokers should play wisely.

Career: People from police administration will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Control your anger as it may spoil your family atmosphere.

Health: You may suffer from headache, throat pain, toothache, eye problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

