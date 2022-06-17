Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 18, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Pay your loan/insurance premium. Investment in land is indicated.

Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance, research backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Dispute regarding property is indicated. Repairing of house/vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress, injury, chest pain, acidity, eye problem is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Spend money for your business growth. Invest in land.

Career: Dispute with your business partner and business tour is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated. Unmarried people may find their life partner.

Health: You may suffer from foot pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Your success and gains are connected with stress, disputes, and struggle.

Finance: Loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.

Career: Dispute with your staff/senior is indicated. Jobless people will find a promising opportunity. A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, friends is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, stomach pain, knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Distraction from work/unhappiness in job is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/education/sports.

Career: People from sports, gym, police/security backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family is expected.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, knee pain, acidity.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, education.

Career: People from education, real estate, hardware sectors will find success. Job transfer / training seminars are indicated. Dispute with your partner is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Repairing of vehicle /house and difficulty in academic life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from constipation, chest pain, acidity, insomnia.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Focus on earning, not losing.

Finance: You may have to give commission to get your work done.

Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse, younger sibling is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from constipation, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Control your anger in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for medical treatment, spouse, family is expected.

Career: People from event management, hospitality backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, throat pain, stomach ache.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Control your anger in work and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, sports, children.

Career: People from STEM, hardware sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children, maternal relatives is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, back pain, headache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Control your anger as disputes are indicated.

Finance: Pay loan premium. Invest in land.

Career: People from martial arts, medical, gym backgrounds will find success. Consider a job change.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother, children, troubles in travel, aggression in love life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from chest pain, back pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Strengthen your relationship bonds.

Finance: Expenditure for education, house, vehicle is indicated.

Career: People from education, construction / repairing will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. Familial disputes are indicated.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, ear pain, chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: Business loans may get sanctioned today.

Career: People from STEM, armed forces backgrounds will find success. Disputes at the workplace is indicated. Jobless people will find a promising opportunity,

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload. Keep control of your anger as it may spoil your family atmosphere.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, toothache, knee pain, ear pain.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Avoid being aggressive and dominating others.

Finance: Unexpected / unavoidable expenditure is indicated. Stock brokers should play wisely.

Career: People from police administration will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Control your anger as it may spoil your family atmosphere.

Health: You may suffer from headache, throat pain, toothache, eye problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White