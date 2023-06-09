 Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 10, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 06:31 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to entertainment /study /travel with physical or mental stress

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/entertainment/loan premium/property/study

Career: People in fields like entertainment/sports /art / surgeon / insurance /research /security /education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. You may attend family get together with some gossip and dispute.

Health: Some people may suffer from mental / physical stress / injury / acidity / headache

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/ earn / invest/ expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure for property/ Vehicle/travel/business/health

Career: tourism/medical/ security/ entertainment / gym/ technicians will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / feet pain / eye problem.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy/entertainment/earn/success after some struggle.

Finance: Expenditure for medical bills/children/entertainment

Career: tourism/medical/ security/ entertainment / gym/ art/technicians will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Entertainment/ tour with family with some dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache/ acidity / back pain/ tooth ache/eye problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to study/enjoy/entertainment/travel/invest

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children/ health/education/travel

Career: People in fields like medical / police / fire workers/ barbers /art classes /entertainers will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work. Avoid dispute with children.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / back pain/ body ache

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Today is the day to travel / study / work /communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education /travel/vehicle

Career: People in fields like education /construction /auto parts/garage/art/entertainment will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute /long journey with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / acidity /knee pain/ eye problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day of losses, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /travel/commission/study/maintenance

Career: People in fields like commission agent / Occult science / surgeons / detective / insurance / hardware & repairing business will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated, so communicate wisely

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation/ ear problems/ shoulder pain/knee pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger and solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for business / family needs / health is expected.

Career: People in fields like event management / lodging / gym / medical /security art/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from Lumber pain /throat pain/ kidney/tooth ache/body pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger both in career / family. Take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for spouse/ education/health/premiums/travel.

Career: People in fields like education /gym / bar /pub /security /art/entertainment will get success today.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from leg pain / head ache /body ache

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / children /travel /medical bill

Career: People in fields like doctors/ police/security/ defense /sports/architects /art/ entertainers will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes / Troubles in travel are also indicated.

Health: Today some people may get cured after some painful treatment or operation. Some people may suffer from back pain / leg pain /eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to hold your relationship bond tight both in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated/children/spouse is indicated

Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing / Doctors/ entertainment/art will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from heart / chest pain/back pain /knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to work/study/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / business /education /vehicle /house

Career: People in fields like Technician /education/ arm forces/art classes/architects will get success.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / knee pain / ear pain /back pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to take precaution in job/ business as loss is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ business /education/travel

Career: People in fields like technical / garage/ bar/ medical/ police/sports/art/entertainers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Control anger, as family dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache/Throat pain / back pain /eye problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

