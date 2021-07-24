Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, July 24, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A conflict or argument is likely to occur in your family related to land/ property. Don't let the ego dictate your mind and actions. Stay calm and take care of your mental health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may think of bringing some changes into your work schedule. Keep up the hard work in order to bring your ongoing projects to completion. Don't neglect your health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You should remain alert and careful as problems may appear in any or many areas of your life. Your health may deteriorate. You may also get disturbed on the emotional front.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You should take some time out and learn some new skills to improve your career prospects. Attending conferences or a workshop may prove beneficial. Spend wisely.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

It will be better if you allocate some funds for your future and avoid unnecessary expenses. You may feel neglected by your life partner. Avoid overthinking and stay positive.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Disputes among the partners might disturb the partnership businesses. Don't make decisions driven by emotions, think practically. Your health may be troublesome, be careful.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may make new contacts who may help you grow on the professional front. You will feel inspired and will be motivated to do something out of the box. Drive cautiously.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You have to take care of your health as health problems are foreseen today. Responsibilities at the work front are likely to increase. Work will keep you on your toes.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Stay focused as you are likely to make mistakes at work. Singles should think twice before entering into a new relationship. Domestic problems may up your stress.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Be honest with your partner, do not hide anything from him/ her, and put your relationship at stake. Think twice before trusting someone. Actors, artists will do well.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in