Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, July 17, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Profit is foreseen for businesspeople. You are likely to make bold decisions today, mainly on the personal front. Keep your life partner happy. Don't worry about your opponents.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may become popular in your friend circle. Those who are unmarried should keep checking their accounts on matrimonial sites. Learn to forgive others. Be on your toes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Money matters need to be handled with care. Proper measures should be taken to avoid financial hardship in the future. Travelling is likely. The workload is likely to increase.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Don't blow up your personal matters. Remain calm and the issues that surface will help you make a decision beneficial to the future. Don't share your secrets with others.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may get transferred to a different department. Those in the field of finance and marketing may have a successful day. Avoid trading in stocks if possible. Drive cautiously.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Do not talk rudely to your seniors/ bosses. Better use your intelligence and skill instead of asking or expecting help from others. Your anger may put you in trouble.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Backing from your parents or loved ones will help you to grow your business. Long-term investments will be beneficial. Your love life will be happy and blissful.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may meet some big personalities, mostly from the political sector. Do not waste your time running behind people who don't value your time and efforts. Health needs care.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You won't be able to achieve your goals unless you are physically fit and healthy, so make sure you take proper care of your well-being. Keep your eyes on your opponents

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Those in the political sector should express their views straightforwardly in front of their seniors. Take diplomatic moves at work. Discuss your ideas with subordinates.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Worklife will be hectic. Make better use of time by delegating some tasks to juniors. Focus on the bigger picture and keep doing your best. Students may have a good day.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Take the time to get an overview of the situation before you make any important decisions as overconfidence could lead to mistakes. It's a progressive day for business people.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in