Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, July 10, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may get honoured for the good deeds you have done in the past for the betterment of society. Your relationship with someone from the opposite gender will improve.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Put your relationships into perspective and see where are the loopholes and how you can work on them. Something unexpected is likely to happen. Focus on the work.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Avoid being arrogant with your family members in order to maintain peace and harmony at home. Speculative activities may lead to disappointments. Control your anger.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You should open up to your life partner if something is bothering you. There are chances that your partner will understand and support you. Financial problems will decrease.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

A formal relationship is likely to turn into friendship. You may get a chance to work on new projects. Those associated with the agricultural sector will do well. Spend wisely.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Those in the field of sports and culture will do well. Your self-confidence will improve. New ambitions will be realised. Those who are unmarried need to be patient.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Increasing work pressure may create a lot of problems for you. Your mental peace may get badly affected today. Prepare yourself before going for important meetings.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may hear some complaints against you at the workplace. There are chances that you will find out who's doing what behind your back. Anger may land you in trouble.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may be in restless mood. Increased stress and tension will make you feel irritable. Be polite with your spouse or else things may go wrong on the personal front.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You need to keep your ego aside. Learn to accept people the way they are. Try to work in harmony with your associates/ co-workers. Your ideas may go unnoticed.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will be pumped with confidence. You will be at your creative best and will think big. A profitable business collaboration is on the cards. Overall, it's a good day.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Avoid making hasty decisions. Unexpected losses are foreseen. You need to control your spendings. You may feel stuck on the professional front. Value your relationships.

