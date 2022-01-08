Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 8, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aires: Be true to your life partner and share your inner feelings with him/ her. Your love life may be unstable and troublesome. Minor health problems like acidity/ stomach pain are on the cards.

Taurus: Court matters may end in your favour. Your helpful nature will win many hearts. Try to be calm and relaxed. Your life partner will keep you happy. Health will be fine.

Gemini: Do not completely rely on your employees. Be cautious while on wheels. Travelling will be successful. Spend your money wisely and save money for the future. Avoid making hasty financial decisions.

Cancer: Traders dealing in luxury items can expect substantial profits. Besides, fresher’s seeking appropriate jobs shall get a positive response. Business people may see good growth.

Leo: Do not get provoked by others' criticism. Do not feel discouraged, instead focus on the brighter side of things. Stay calm and do not neglect your health. Avoid overthinking.

Virgo: You may be given additional responsibility at work place. Do not over push yourself, you may feel tensed at work. Take care of your elders in the family. Your temper may land you in trouble.

Libra: New ambitions will be realised. At work, think practically and focus on your strengths. Talking more clearly in business deals will be beneficial and will not create any further issues.

Scorpio: Don’t be overconfident while on wheels. You have to take proper care of your health. You should spend some quality time with your family. A short vacation is on the cards.

Sagittarius: Stay away from cold items like ice-creams and cold drinks. There will be a rise in your profit margin. Those who are looking for a new job should search jobs thoroughly.

Capricorn: You will continue making progress and will be quite content with whatever you have achieved so far. There is a relief, respite and relaxation and you will revel in it.

Aquarius: Your work and new projects will both go beautifully well today. Those in the field of public relations or are associated with other such fields may do well. Love is in the air.

Pisces: In business, keep a track of the inflow and outflow of your money. Your confidence will boost immensely. Your life partner/ spouse will influence you positively.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 07:00 AM IST