Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 29, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Your relationship with your bosses will be good. Writers will do well. You would be in an optimistic mood. Those in the transport business may have a rise in their income.

Taurus: People in the field of marketing may make new clients. Jobseekers may find a good job. Business people will feel confident. Big deals/ mergers are on the cards.

Gemini: Try your hands on something creative. Your health needs care. Those who are unemployed may land a good job. Family life will be blissful. Life partner will keep you happy.

Cancer: Confusion and tension are on the cards on the business side. Make sure that you complete all your work commitments. Be cautious while on wheels. Travelling may be hectic.

Leo: Take care of your health; don’t eat junk food. Your mental peace may go for a toss due to stress/ tension. Love is in the air. Marriage is on the cards. Family life may be troublesome.

Virgo: You may be given the freedom to make your own decisions at the workplace. Those in the field of business may do well. Spouse will lend a helping hand in household chores.

Libra: Your love life may hit a rough patch, especially in the evening. Avoid making hasty decisions and respect your partner's opinion. Back up all your important files on the computer.

Scorpio: You would finish all your pending tasks at the workplace. You may build a friendly relationship with members of the opposite sex. You need to make some adjustments in family life.

Sagittarius: Money matters are handled with flair as you will pore over every detail and get under the fine print to avoid any financial damage later on. Avoid travelling if possible.

Capricorn: You would work really hard and hopefully, it wouldn't go unnoticed. You are going to have a tight schedule on the professional front. Good day for making travel plans.

Aquarius: A new romantic relationship may begin. There will be family outings, possibly a holiday together. Assignments will get completed as you have committed.

Pisces: Your energy levels are likely to be on the upswing. Boss will appreciate your work. New job opportunities will be coming. A good day for writers. Love is in the air.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 07:00 AM IST