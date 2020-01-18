Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 18, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

If you want to improve yourself, listen to what critics have to say. Happiness will prevail. The understanding between you and your partner will lead to a peaceful life.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will get excited by the kind of events that will happen or occur around you. People in politics or sports will be able to regain their lost name and fame.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Pull up your socks and face the challenges that are heading towards you. Be careful about your financial matters. Keep a positive mindset and work hard towards your goal.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Health may need attention. Therapies, yoga or meditation will prove effective. It is possible that you might feel restless and dissatisfied today and it may also affect your personal relationships.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your capacity or the quality to collaborate with others may prove beneficial. Your spouse may get upset with you. Pay attention and give due importance to your personal relationship.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Avoid making impulsive decisions or undertaking a risk at the workplace. Your mind and body need some relaxation. Focus more on your love life.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Stress and tension may get vanish. Focus on creating a happy situation at home. You will make wise decisions today. Romantic dinner or an outing with your spouse is on the cards.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Health issues may annoy you. The expenditure will go on increasing. You may not be able to keep a perfect tuning with your own people.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Today try to find ways to broaden your horizons by learning a new skill. Work pressures could increase. You will make wise decisions in regards to family life.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may crack a complicated case of your client which will give you name and fame. In politics and the social sector, you will gain victory over enemies. Avoid eating junk food.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Don’t be careless regarding personal health and diet today. Unexpected gains are likely. Your communication skills may get tested in the workplace. Travelling might get hectic.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Today you may be thinking of taking up a home improvement plan. Romantic relationship will be good. Shopping is likely to be on your agenda today.

