Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: This is the right day to decide to change work or make progress in your professional life. If you have been hoping for a romantic evening, this is the day to plan it.

Taurus: In business and politics, you will gain victory over your enemies with proper planning. Expressing your feelings or emotions to your partner will be beneficial.

Gemini: Your business relations will improve, and you will get a chance to clear up previous misunderstandings with your clients. Those in politics will enjoy success.

Cancer: Many opportunities in business will come. Misunderstandings will get resolved between you and your life partner. Seek the advice of elders before making decisions.

Leo: You need to be cautious while making any decision in politics. Be careful while driving. Eat healthy. Work will be hectic so take care of your diet.

Virgo: Avoid junk food today. A rise in income through speculative activities is likely. New business partnerships are likely to be formed.

Libra: Doctors and engineers will perform well today. You will overcome all challenges and obstacles with a cool and calm mind. Romance is in the air.

Scorpio: Your doubts will create lots of misunderstandings with your spouse. Clarify anything that is bothering you. Students will do well in school tests.

Sagittarius: Today, expressing your emotions and discussing important issues with your spouse will help ease tensions. Finances will improve.

Capricorn: It is likely to be a hectic day as work pressure will increase. If you focus, you will find ways to work around unexpected obstacles.

Aquarius: Students who wish to opt for higher studies will be successful. There is a good chance for romance with your life partner. Try to sleep well.

Pisces: Today, exercise caution before donating money to any charity. Legal matters must be handled very carefully. A close friend might share your secret with others.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 07:00 AM IST