e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Saturday, January 14, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 14, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

ARIES

Today is the day for your family responsibilities/study/ job

Finance: You may invest in your family business or property.

Career: Those who are in education / hotel / finance / vehicle business will get success.

Domestic & love life: some people may spend their day doing household activities / banking works / family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / dysentery/indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

TAURUS

Today confidence/communication will be your main strength.

Finance: Expect expenditure for communication / entertainment /children /sports

Career: people in communication / networking / ad. Agency /entertainment will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your moral and confidence level will be high today. You can spend good time with your children/ younger sibling

Health: Overall health will be fine today.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day for Study and family responsibilities

Finance: Today you may invest or spend money for your family needs.

Career: Those who are in fields of banking / education / speaking / automobile will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you may enjoy shopping with your family / doing household work.

Health: Some people may suffer from chest / eye problems are also indicated.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: red

CANCER

Today is the day to dare and perform

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / books / documentation

Career: People In business or in job, your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Today you will be in a good mood and can enjoy good family time. You may meet your siblings.

Health: Today you will feel healthy and fit.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel and earn.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. You may pay medical bill

Career: People in fields like import-export/ hospital /investment /tourism/bank will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time for your family, due to your work or business.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/ eye problems

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today all your wishes will be fulfilled

Finance: Today your gains are connected with your will and efforts.

Career: Those who are self-employed or in field like communication / consultancy / will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your mother’s advice will help you.

Health: Overall it’s a healthy day, but some people may suffer from cough and cold

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today you may travel for your work. Jobless people may get job.

Finance: Expect new investors in your business.

Career: People from fields like export / ware housing / finance / tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Some people may pay the loan premium or health insurance premium. Family life may be disturbed, due to work load / illness

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ stomach pain/eye problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today your gains are connected to your luck.

Finance: Expect expenditure on your children / higher education / religious rituals

Career: People in fields like religious activities / tourism / education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You can have good time with your father and children,

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you will be engaged in solving your business problems or family problems.

Finance: Today loss is indicated in business, so plan accordingly

Career: Jobless people can get job after some negotiations. Servicemen may experience some struggle or hurdles while doing their work. Doctors / astrologers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Domestic and love life will be disturbed due to busy work schedule.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / indigestion / dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Travel for business / education is indicated today

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel /education today

Career: People in fields like communication / tourism / education / religion will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious ritual. Register marriage is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / shoulder pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Avoid helping someone financially as the money is supposed to get stuck

Finance: You may pay loan premiums / insurance premium

Career: People in fields like insurance / occult science / sanitation will be benefited

Domestic & love life: There may be dispute with maternal family /in-laws

Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery / mental stress /indigestion

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy family life and business life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure on party / entertainment /children / wife

Career: People in fields like share market / art / entertainment / religious will get success.

Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals can work out. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people can enjoy with their spouse and children.

Health: Overall health will be better. Some people may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain / shoulder pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 14, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 14, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 13, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 13, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 13, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 13, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 12, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 12, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 12, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 12, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...