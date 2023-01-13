Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 14, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Follow us on

ARIES

Today is the day for your family responsibilities/study/ job

Finance: You may invest in your family business or property.

Career: Those who are in education / hotel / finance / vehicle business will get success.

Domestic & love life: some people may spend their day doing household activities / banking works / family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / dysentery/indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

TAURUS

Today confidence/communication will be your main strength.

Finance: Expect expenditure for communication / entertainment /children /sports

Career: people in communication / networking / ad. Agency /entertainment will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your moral and confidence level will be high today. You can spend good time with your children/ younger sibling

Health: Overall health will be fine today.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day for Study and family responsibilities

Finance: Today you may invest or spend money for your family needs.

Career: Those who are in fields of banking / education / speaking / automobile will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you may enjoy shopping with your family / doing household work.

Health: Some people may suffer from chest / eye problems are also indicated.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: red

CANCER

Today is the day to dare and perform

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / books / documentation

Career: People In business or in job, your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Today you will be in a good mood and can enjoy good family time. You may meet your siblings.

Health: Today you will feel healthy and fit.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel and earn.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. You may pay medical bill

Career: People in fields like import-export/ hospital /investment /tourism/bank will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time for your family, due to your work or business.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/ eye problems

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today all your wishes will be fulfilled

Finance: Today your gains are connected with your will and efforts.

Career: Those who are self-employed or in field like communication / consultancy / will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your mother’s advice will help you.

Health: Overall it’s a healthy day, but some people may suffer from cough and cold

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today you may travel for your work. Jobless people may get job.

Finance: Expect new investors in your business.

Career: People from fields like export / ware housing / finance / tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Some people may pay the loan premium or health insurance premium. Family life may be disturbed, due to work load / illness

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ stomach pain/eye problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today your gains are connected to your luck.

Finance: Expect expenditure on your children / higher education / religious rituals

Career: People in fields like religious activities / tourism / education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You can have good time with your father and children,

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you will be engaged in solving your business problems or family problems.

Finance: Today loss is indicated in business, so plan accordingly

Career: Jobless people can get job after some negotiations. Servicemen may experience some struggle or hurdles while doing their work. Doctors / astrologers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Domestic and love life will be disturbed due to busy work schedule.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / indigestion / dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Travel for business / education is indicated today

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel /education today

Career: People in fields like communication / tourism / education / religion will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious ritual. Register marriage is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / shoulder pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Avoid helping someone financially as the money is supposed to get stuck

Finance: You may pay loan premiums / insurance premium

Career: People in fields like insurance / occult science / sanitation will be benefited

Domestic & love life: There may be dispute with maternal family /in-laws

Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery / mental stress /indigestion

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy family life and business life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure on party / entertainment /children / wife

Career: People in fields like share market / art / entertainment / religious will get success.

Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals can work out. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people can enjoy with their spouse and children.

Health: Overall health will be better. Some people may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain / shoulder pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red