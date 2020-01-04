Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 04, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Don't force your thoughts or ideas on your co-workers/ associates at the workplace. Convincing the clients about your plans and projects won't be easy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will complete your tasks before the deadline. The proper management of resources and time allows you to indulge in your pastimes without compromising tight work-schedules.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Hanging out, partying with the friends are there on the cards. You will be in high demand, people would want to get closer to you and will enjoy your company. Avoid junk food.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will definitely come across a morale-boosting opportunity; it will not only make you strong career-wise but will also improve your image socially and move you to a different level.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

On the financial front, luck and fortune will be on your side. This is the best time  to start a new business venture or a personal business. Take care of health.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Continuous growth in your profession will fill you with new energy and courage. Your seriousness towards studies shall endow you with better results. Romantic life will bloom.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Be tactful and stay focused while solving problems at the workplace. A spat with your partner is likely to happen in the evening. Be careful about your ongoing projects.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Misunderstanding with colleagues will get over after office hours. Family matters will create some tension around you. Overconfidence will lead to mistakes in the workplace.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Today is a hard-working day for you. Try to complete your assignments as early as possible. The evening will be stressful. You will feel low, mentally and emotionally.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Writers will have a great day. There will be an increase in income.  Your energy levels are likely to be on the upswing. Those in the pharmacy business will do well today.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Use your talents in business and you will gain profit you had never expected. Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea. Oil and eatables will be more profitable.

