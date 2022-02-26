Daily Horoscope for Saturday, February 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

ARIES: Today, take advantage of the opportunities. Be confident of what you say and do. Engineering students will do well. A short business trip is likely.

TAURUS: Give yourself time to study business proposals before making a decision. You could realise after some time that you are not comfortable with certain aspects of the proposal.

GEMINI: Careful management and a touch of creativity will contribute to a successful venture and possible recognition. Those looking for partners for the marriage may get it.

CANCER: Opportunities will reduce and you have to manage within the available chances in business or profession. Some domestic issues will suddenly rise and create tension.

LEO: You will interact not only at a personal level but with societies, organisations, clubs, fellow workers and professionals. There is progress in strengthening your background now.

VIRGO: You may find good job opportunities in your field now. Children will help you in solving domestic problems that will give you more satisfaction. Doctors and scientists will do well.

LIBRA: You will be taking on more work and could be intolerant of yourself and be expecting too much. Besides physical burnout, there could be disappointments as well.

SCORPIO: You will be troubled by tiredness and low vitality today. Some trials and tribulations come too, to make everything harder for you. Avoid speculative activities today.

SAGITTARIUS: You feel more confident today. Benefits might come from co-workers. Any type of service that you may provide is likely to prove beneficial for you.

CAPRICORN: Getting approval from seniors for your ideas is not that easy. Patience is the keyword today. People are likely to turn their backs on you. Be cautious while on wheels.

AQUARIUS: You will be motivated to extend yourself emotionally at the workplace. Today, involvement activity keeps you hectically busy. Sportsmen will have a favourable day.

PISCES: You may be in a stressful and irritable mood and need to be careful about being too aggressive when faced with dissenting views. Take care of your health.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 07:40 AM IST