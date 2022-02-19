Daily Horoscope for Saturday, February 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

ARIES: When there is will there is a way. But you must use it to increase good powers. Excitement is increasing but you need to be patient. Stay calm.

TAURUS: Romantic relationships might turn into some tense situations. You need to handle it with care. Concentrate on your work and look at your family needs.

GEMINI: Express your feelings to your loved ones. Those in the film industry try to encourage your fans from social platforms that may increase your fame and respect.

CANCER: Those in the politics and social sector have to take proper care of their health. Avoid unnecessary food. Be diplomatic and understand the needs of people.

LEO: This is a perfect time for reconciling conflicts that existed and reuniting with loved ones. The rewards have already started coming in and they are truly amazing.

VIRGO: Try to invest in the stock market today; the banking and financial sector will gain you more profits. Women will tend to suffer from pain in their ankles.

LIBRA: You tend to be very people-oriented and involved in a variety of projects. Your family life will be peaceful as your partner will be in an accommodating mood.

SCORPIO: The patience that you have displayed in the face of adverse circumstances in the past will be amply rewarded. You will make good decisions.

SAGITTARIUS: You’ll tend to give out orders and this won’t be appreciated by others. You should get out of the house more and enjoy the fresh air.

CAPRICORN: Social works and charity deeds shall keep you engaged keeping you off from the mainstream of the profession. Even new job opportunities are there.

AQUARIUS: You are advised not to get much emotionally involved with your loved one but should be able to act practically since it is you are passionate about your relationships.

PISCES: Today may bring tearful scenes in your married life. Your respect towards your teachers and elders will help you in attaining victory.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 07:00 AM IST