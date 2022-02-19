e-Paper Get App
Horoscope

Updated on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 05:04 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, February 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
ARIES: When there is will there is a way. But you must use it to increase good powers. Excitement is increasing but you need to be patient. Stay calm.

TAURUS: Romantic relationships might turn into some tense situations. You need to handle it with care. Concentrate on your work and look at your family needs.

GEMINI: Express your feelings to your loved ones. Those in the film industry try to encourage your fans from social platforms that may increase your fame and respect.

CANCER: Those in the politics and social sector have to take proper care of their health. Avoid unnecessary food. Be diplomatic and understand the needs of people.

LEO: This is a perfect time for reconciling conflicts that existed and reuniting with loved ones. The rewards have already started coming in and they are truly amazing.

VIRGO: Try to invest in the stock market today; the banking and financial sector will gain you more profits. Women will tend to suffer from pain in their ankles.

LIBRA: You tend to be very people-oriented and involved in a variety of projects. Your family life will be peaceful as your partner will be in an accommodating mood.

SCORPIO: The patience that you have displayed in the face of adverse circumstances in the past will be amply rewarded. You will make good decisions.

SAGITTARIUS: You’ll tend to give out orders and this won’t be appreciated by others. You should get out of the house more and enjoy the fresh air.

CAPRICORN: Social works and charity deeds shall keep you engaged keeping you off from the mainstream of the profession. Even new job opportunities are there.

AQUARIUS: You are advised not to get much emotionally involved with your loved one but should be able to act practically since it is you are passionate about your relationships.

PISCES: Today may bring tearful scenes in your married life. Your respect towards your teachers and elders will help you in attaining victory.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 07:00 AM IST
