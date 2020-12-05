Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 5, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You should go easy on the romantic front, too much planning will only make things complex. This is the time of progress. Don't skip your regular exercise.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Try to stay away from all kinds of arguments with superiors. Avoid large investments and prefer long-term investments in the real estate business. Keep your mind calm.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

In the process of making everyone happy at work you will be compelled to work hard. Students in research and development and law may complete their exam with ease.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you want to improve yourself, listen to what critics have to say. Happiness will prevail. You should try to understand your life partner's feelings. Avoid arguing with family.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may get involved in grand projects or which are related to the government, which will bring success and fame. Those in politics will perform well today. Health will improve.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Social life could bring in some unwanted troubles, so be careful. You may find that relationships are not going as well as you'd like. Your health needs care and attention.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your good behaviour shall have a better influence on the children. Keep your spouse happy and accede to the desires of children to the extent you can, within your means.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Take up a new challenge and direct your obsession and desires in the right direction. Take up calculated risks and gather up much more resources, skills to achieve victory.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Small negligence while handling any important communication may cost your job. Tiredness and boredom might dampen your spirits. Take a break and reboot yourself.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Writers and artists will get new opportunities in their field. Fame is going to increase in business and politics. Your intelligence is going to do the talking today.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Don’t be careless regarding personal health and diet. Unexpected gains are likely today. Communication skills may get tested at your workplace. Travel might be hectic.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Be careful of what you eat as your unhealthy eating habits are likely to cause health issues. A good diet, active lifestyle is the need of the hour. Control your temper.

