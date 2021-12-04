e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 02:57 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 4, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Aries: Working together with close associates will provide exponential growth. You will feel lucky today as speculative activities will give you huge gains. Love is in the air.

Taurus: You need the power of both positive thought and affirmative action to handle complicated issues of your life. Your life partner will understand you better.

Gemini: Think twice before talking rudely with your seniors and colleagues. Those in politics will do better than their rivals. Success and fame will follow you.

Cancer: Enemies will try to put you in trouble. Don't delay your projects, finish them on time. Avoid being in a rush or else you may make silly mistakes.

Leo: This is a favourable day for business people. Your boss will get impressed by your smartness and intelligence. Today you will do well in every way.

Virgo: A new relationship will bring happiness in life. Your life partner and friends will help bust your stress. Progress is seen on the cards in terms of career.

Libra: The divine blessings of the almighty is with you. Success is assured. Your loved ones/ well-wishers will guide you in choosing the right path.

Scorpio: Your kind and helpful nature will win many hearts. Avoid overthinking. Pay attention to your mental well-being. Life partner will keep you happy.

Sagittarius: Delays are on the cards. Your routine is likely to get disturbed and you may feel irritated. Positive thinking may help you stay afloat.

Capricorn: Employers are likely to face some problems. Do not neglect your family life. A new romantic relationship is likely to begin. Avoid eating junk.

Aquarius: Speculation will give moderate gains. There will be an increase in income and prestige. Agriculturists could suffer losses. Health will be troublesome.

Pisces: Today gains are predicted from partners and colleagues. Some natives may think of buying a new home. Marriage is on the cards for singles.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
