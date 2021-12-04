Daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 4, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Working together with close associates will provide exponential growth. You will feel lucky today as speculative activities will give you huge gains. Love is in the air.

Taurus: You need the power of both positive thought and affirmative action to handle complicated issues of your life. Your life partner will understand you better.

Gemini: Think twice before talking rudely with your seniors and colleagues. Those in politics will do better than their rivals. Success and fame will follow you.

Cancer: Enemies will try to put you in trouble. Don't delay your projects, finish them on time. Avoid being in a rush or else you may make silly mistakes.

Leo: This is a favourable day for business people. Your boss will get impressed by your smartness and intelligence. Today you will do well in every way.

Virgo: A new relationship will bring happiness in life. Your life partner and friends will help bust your stress. Progress is seen on the cards in terms of career.

Libra: The divine blessings of the almighty is with you. Success is assured. Your loved ones/ well-wishers will guide you in choosing the right path.

Scorpio: Your kind and helpful nature will win many hearts. Avoid overthinking. Pay attention to your mental well-being. Life partner will keep you happy.

Sagittarius: Delays are on the cards. Your routine is likely to get disturbed and you may feel irritated. Positive thinking may help you stay afloat.

Capricorn: Employers are likely to face some problems. Do not neglect your family life. A new romantic relationship is likely to begin. Avoid eating junk.

Aquarius: Speculation will give moderate gains. There will be an increase in income and prestige. Agriculturists could suffer losses. Health will be troublesome.

Pisces: Today gains are predicted from partners and colleagues. Some natives may think of buying a new home. Marriage is on the cards for singles.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 07:00 AM IST