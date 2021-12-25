Daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 25, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Communication with key people will go well. Get ready to make the best of all the opportunities that come your way. A favourable day for journalists. Drive carefully.

Taurus: Cut down on junk food and unhealthy lifestyle habits. Ignoring your health may land you in trouble. Keep an eye on your enemies. Pay attention to your family life.

Gemini: Spend time with your loved ones. Take care of your money and belongings. People may try to take advantage of you. Keep your eyes on the goals. A dream may come true.

Cancer: Good career opportunities are on the cards. Success will lead you to a higher position in your professional life. Those in the field of politics may have a successful day.

Leo: You may feel frustrated at the workplace. Pending work assignments may up your stress and anxiety. Avoid junk food as much as possible. Family matters need your attention.

Virgo: You are expanding your areas of interest furiously. Those who are single are likely to fall in love or make a new friend. You will be in high demand at your workplace.

Libra: This is an excellent time in which you not only consolidate your position but also make tangible and rapid gains. Actors may do well. Think twice before trusting anyone.

Scorpio: This is certainly, a time to go after your dreams and life goals. You tend to connect optimistically with the world and others are likely to look at you as a person in charge.

Sagittarius: Your competitors in your professional life may cause you trouble. New challenges are on the way. Try to keep yourself calm and control your anger. Don't neglect your health.

Capricorn: You may go on a vacation with your family or relatives. Your interest in spirituality and religious activities is likely to increase. Avoid taking risks in professional life.

Aquarius: Business professionals may face certain stiffness from their rivals. Financial losses are likely to occur. Love life will be blissful. You may go on a romantic day with partner.

Pisces: For business or work this period will be progressive and you will get success and profit with hard work. There will be an increase in your source of income. Health will be fne.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 07:48 AM IST