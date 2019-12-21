Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 21, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may think of changing your job or may think of starting a new business. As most of your issues will get sort or solved by the evening, so you will feel relaxed by the end of the day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates by your joyful nature. You will feel relaxed in the workplace due to less work. It’s a good time to go on a short vacation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Avoid taking risks. Don't be overconfident or you may fall in trouble.  Some misfortune or possible mishap may be lurking, likely to hit you. Health needs attention.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will complete your pending tasks on time. You will build a friendly relationship with the opposite sex. You may have to make some adjustments in your personal relationship.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Take care of your kids and also those who are in your family. Avoid flirting at the workplace, office romance could be risky for your career. Health issues may trouble you.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your children will follow the rules set by you only, but your approach should be friendly. People around you will keep you happy. You may hang-out with friends in the evening.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will display steady affection but demand demonstration of love and romance from your partner and this may disturb your partner.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You are loyal to your responsibilities and always try to perform moral deeds. You can open new avenues of success through your endeavours. Be careful about your secret love affair.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will be able to put physical efforts more than an intellectual effort at the work front. You may be busier than usual due, thanks to official/ business tours.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Do not begin any new project in which you have to take the risk. Confusion or a misunderstanding may erupt between you and your co-workers and may lead to a dispute.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will focus more on your work and may try to build a good image in front of your seniors. There will be gains through speculation. You might feel to share some secrets with your friends.

