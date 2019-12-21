Daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 21, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You may think of changing your job or may think of starting a new business. As most of your issues will get sort or solved by the evening, so you will feel relaxed by the end of the day.</p>.<p>You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates by your joyful nature. You will feel relaxed in the workplace due to less work. It’s a good time to go on a short vacation.</p>.<p>Avoid taking risks. Don't be overconfident or you may fall in trouble. Some misfortune or possible mishap may be lurking, likely to hit you. Health needs attention.</p>.<p>You will complete your pending tasks on time. You will build a friendly relationship with the opposite sex. You may have to make some adjustments in your personal relationship.</p>.<p>Take care of your kids and also those who are in your family. Avoid flirting at the workplace, office romance could be risky for your career. Health issues may trouble you.</p>.<p>Your children will follow the rules set by you only, but your approach should be friendly. People around you will keep you happy. You may hang-out with friends in the evening.</p>.<p>You will display steady affection but demand demonstration of love and romance from your partner and this may disturb your partner.</p>.<p>You are loyal to your responsibilities and always try to perform moral deeds. You can open new avenues of success through your endeavours. Be careful about your secret love affair.</p>.<p>You will be able to put physical efforts more than an intellectual effort at the work front. You may be busier than usual due, thanks to official/ business tours.</p>.<p>Do not begin any new project in which you have to take the risk. Confusion or a misunderstanding may erupt between you and your co-workers and may lead to a dispute.</p>.<p>You will focus more on your work and may try to build a good image in front of your seniors. There will be gains through speculation. You might feel to share some secrets with your friends.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>