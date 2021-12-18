Daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 18, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Business proposal may be accepted by higher authorities today. Those in real estate try to control your debt. Your family life will be happy and minor problems will get resolved.

Taurus: You may attempt to get rid of habits or addiction. You realise that a disciplined life yields more benefits and gives an edge over others.

Gemini: Some exciting things will happen in your life today. You will be feeling fresh and need a partner who will understand your feelings. Romance is in the air. Be clear with your thoughts.

Cancer: Your ideas and energy need to be focused in positive directions for best results. Some hindrances from authorities and peers are forecast for the natives.

Leo: Oversea travels are indicated, so get ready for a time of your life. Parents will provide financial support for trips. Students will be elated to see confirmation of their admission.

Virgo: Pressure from financial institutions regarding the settling of loans might disturb your peace, but do not worry. Engineers or people in the technology sector will see a boost in income.

Libra: You will be inventive and even may make some brilliant innovation or improvement suggestions. You may get some good contracts for your business and this will boost your enthusiasm.

Scorpio: Your business deals will be successful. You will spend time with your family or work on your hobbies. Your seniors will appreciate your work and new job opportunities will be coming your way.

Sagittarius: There will be progress in the politics and social sector. You should discuss your views with your subordinates before disclosing them in public. Travel is on the cards.

Capricorn: You are loved and appreciated by your family members. New commitments have the potential to be successful. You will see upgradation in your career soon.

Aquarius: In politics and sports, higher authorities will appreciate your work and talent. Those in the agricultural sector will see some upswing in their profits. New contacts can be made.

Pisces: You like a happy home and want to get your family members whatever they desire. This goads you to work harder. There will be memorable moments with the family.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 09:46 AM IST