Daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 11, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Strange ideas and thoughts will bombard you today. Think twice before you take an important decision. Be on guard, as there are chances of robbery of your belongings.

Taurus: Your negotiating skills will help you in locking business deals. You will be able to solve critical problems at home/ work. Progress is foreseen on the professional front.

Gemini: All your financial goals and commitments would be accomplished only if you will work hard. You will experience some sort of peace in your life. A short tour is likely.

Cancer: As far as legal matters are concerned, you might have to settle for a compromise. This is a favourable day for those in the field of sports and politics. Love life will be fine.

Leo: You may feel frustrated and emotionally disturbed today. Discouragement may depress you. There will be new obstacles that will make you reconsider your career or work.

Virgo: The tide thankfully changes and you enter a good phase. There will be intermediate rewards and you will be encouraged to work harder. Marriage is on the cards for singles.

Libra: Unlike staying relaxed and laid back, today you will be in an energetic mood and will take progressive steps for career/ financial advancements. Control your anger.

Scorpio: Slow down, take a pause, think and find solutions to your problems on your own. Expenses are likely to increase. Your interest in spirituality and religion may increase.

Sagittarius: You have to be on your toes today, as minor delays may lead to a major ruckus. People may blame you for their mistakes. Spend wisely. Travelling will be hectic.

Capricorn: Your successes are attracting the right attention. New career opportunities are on the way. Pending property matters could move forward. Marital life will be happy.

Aquarius: You have to be on your guard and to act slowly and with deliberation, lest you make a risky move and it boomerangs. Take proper care of your health. Drive cautiously.

Pisces: Your temper may land you in trouble. Stay away from all kinds of illegal activities. Think practically rather than emotionally while making any life decision. Avoid junk food.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 07:17 AM IST