Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 29, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
At work front, you will be able to attain your targets. You will be proud to own the rewards and will also gain incentives. Enhancing your energy level and stability will improve the prospects.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
It's a good time for trying your hands on something new. Pay attention to your health, bring positive changes in your lifestyle. Family life will be blissful.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your desire to reach the top level may soon get fulfilled. Your projects which were stuck in the past will restart again. Clear all your past dues and control your expenses.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Stay away from all kind of speculative activities as it may lead to a huge and non-recoverable loss. Don't let your ego ruin your relationship. Be cautious about your health.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You will realise the importance of being fit and work round the clock to remain robust! A balanced diet and adequate sleep can keep you in the pink of your health.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Small negligence while handling any important communication may cost your job. Tiredness and boredom might dampen your spirits. Try to spend most of your time with friends/ loved ones.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
It is likely to be a hectic day. Minor disruption will delay your projects in business. Those in the field of politics may feel that their popularity is at stake. Pay attention to your relationship.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Your courage and honesty, the qualities which you are popular for will help you gain appreciation. It is a good day in terms of work. Your life partner will keep you happy.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Following up new opportunities, frequent meetings, business expansion etc will keep you on toes. Work will progress smoothly and to your satisfaction.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Your mental and emotional support will give your child the much-needed strength. Think before you speak. Work pressure is likely to increase.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
If there is a relationship you have been struggling to repair, it is likely that the relationship may blow up. Your passion for work will increase. Don’t hesitate to clear your doubts before signing any deal.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You may make profits through speculative activities. Dentists and surgeons will do well today. Students must concentrate more on their studies.