Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 28, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You would be in dilemma, on how to get the desired results. Unfortunate and unexpected situations are likely to trouble you, tackle them with confidence. Health needs care.

Taurus: If you are a student and planning to change your stream, then don't make any hasty career decisions. Avoid arguing with your spouse, focus on improving your relationship.

Gemini: Those in partnership business may get some good returns. Those who are single may meet someone special. This is a good day in terms of romance. Learn to accept people.

Cancer: Your thinking power will be at its peak. Your seniors may be surprised by your intelligence and capability of handling problems. Your love life will be filled with happiness.

Leo: You will be at your creative best. You would be able to settle down disputes on the domestic front. Social and love life would be satisfactory. A fun family outing is on the cards.

Virgo: You may face disappointments in your love life. You may run into trouble because of your own actions. A get-together is on the cards. Spend more time with your spouse.

Libra: Objective discussions may help you give insights into matters related to work and love life. Trading in stocks will be profitable. Don't be afraid to take risks. Health needs care.

Scorpio: You should dare to come out of your comfort zone. Success and happiness will follow you. You will embark on the path of steady progress and would do well at work.

Sagittarius: Money may come from various sources, in particular, if you are in an independent profession. It is time to enable new prospects. New opportunities are on the cards.

Capricorn: Be open to the changes that come your way. Being proactive about shifting directions and really doing what you love can serve you well. Avoid being overconfident.

Aquarius: You will juggle personal and professional life very well. Making changes at home will refresh your mind and improve your status. A short trip with your family is likely.

Pisces: Pisceans have a magnetic personality, and hence, people from the opposite gender may get attracted to you. This is a good day in terms of finance and family life.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 07:09 AM IST