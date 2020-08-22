Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 22, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Your success is attracting the right attention. New career opportunities are on the cards. Pending property matters could move forward.</p>.<p>Make sure you don't commit mistakes while doing the office work. Don't be impatient. On the financial front, you may face some challenges.</p>.<p>Your family and loved ones, and the bond you share with them will be the key to your happiness. Your co-workers/ associates will enjoy your company which will improve your rapport with them.</p>.<p>You will join forces with close associates for a new business venture. Be careful before making deeper commitments. Your proposals are likely to get approved by higher authorities.</p>.<p>Speak diplomatically with a soft voice to others and avoid unwanted troubles. Beware of the secret enemies. Make sure that your money and valuables are safe and secure.</p>.<p> Your colleagues may ask you to help them in completing their projects/ assignments. Students should obey their teachers and parents. Pay attention to health.</p>.<p>With the blessings of Lord Ganesha, your life is all set to take positive turns. More success, happiness and prosperity are seen on the cards. Students should avoid worrying about their future.</p>.<p>There might be a surprising enhancement in your reputation. Your name and fame will increase. On the career front, something new is likely to come on your way. <br></p>.<p>You are preparing for a time of greater success, so everything you do now should be seen as a preparation for later rewards. Student should pay full attention to their studies.</p>.<p>A good day for seizing the opportunity to move ahead. Take all important decisions with utmost caution. Working professionals should focus more on their projects and office work.</p>.<p>Increased workload will trigger stress. An argument between you and your family members may lead to a major conflict. Be careful while on the wheels.</p>.<p>Your main focus is currently on financial issues. Personal and work-related problems may up your tension. On the other hand, your romantic life will be blissful.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To view our epaper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>