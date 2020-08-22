Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 22, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your success is attracting the right attention. New career opportunities are on the cards. Pending property matters could move forward.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Make sure you don't commit mistakes while doing the office work. Don't be impatient. On the financial front, you may face some challenges.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your family and loved ones, and the bond you share with them will be the key to your happiness. Your co-workers/ associates will enjoy your company which will improve your rapport with them.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will join forces with close associates for a new business venture. Be careful before making deeper commitments. Your proposals are likely to get approved by higher authorities.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Speak diplomatically with a soft voice to others and avoid unwanted troubles. Beware of the secret enemies. Make sure that your money and valuables are safe and secure.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your colleagues may ask you to help them in completing their projects/ assignments. Students should obey their teachers and parents. Pay attention to health.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

With the blessings of Lord Ganesha, your life is all set to take positive turns. More success, happiness and prosperity are seen on the cards. Students should avoid worrying about their future.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

There might be a surprising enhancement in your reputation. Your name and fame will increase. On the career front, something new is likely to come on your way.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You are preparing for a time of greater success, so everything you do now should be seen as a preparation for later rewards. Student should pay full attention to their studies.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

A good day for seizing the opportunity to move ahead. Take all important decisions with utmost caution. Working professionals should focus more on their projects and office work.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Increased workload will trigger stress. An argument between you and your family members may lead to a major conflict. Be careful while on the wheels.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your main focus is currently on financial issues. Personal and work-related problems may up your tension. On the other hand, your romantic life will be blissful.

