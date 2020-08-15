Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 15, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You may get impulsive on the romantic front. You will put a lot of energy and effort to safeguard an emotional bond you share with someone. You would cross all the hurdles only if you keep a positive attitude.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Don't give your bosses and seniors a chance to pull you up, focus on your project and finish it early. There is also a chance that you might get questioned for mismanagement of clients.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Focus on leveraging your skillset. Your consistent performance will pave the way for promotion. You may be invited as a guest speaker in a seminar or event. Your desire to come into the limelight will be fulfilled.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Overconfidence could lead to mistakes; bounce your ideas off to close colleagues before you decide to implement them. Spending quality time with your partner will be a priority.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Your hectic schedule may have left you with little time for family obligations and this could be upsetting your loved ones. Speculative activities must be avoided.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Writers will come up with amazing ideas. Those who run a business must keep an eye on their employees. Sportspersons will earn name and fame.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Stay alert and keep an eye on your opponents. Control your temper. You might risk your possessions in anger. Your enemies may try to tarnish your image.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
This is a truly wonderful time for sales or deals, new contracts, tie-ups and partnership. It’s also a good time for laying your hands on something new and different.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Do take some time out for your hobbies to compensate for your free time. Those in business may wonder to experiment something new in order to expand their wings.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You might feel tired or sleepy often. Expenses will rise. You should avoid too many commitments. Be careful while making decisions regarding trading in stocks.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Your helpful nature will be appreciated and loved by all. You may think of doing something new and take a break from your regular routine. It is advisable that you polish your skills.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You may turn to prayer, spirituality and meditation and this will help clean up your negativity in your mind. Think twice before finalising a lucrative business deal.