Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 12, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to entertainment /study with physical or mental stress
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/entertainment/ premium/property/study
Career: People in fields like entertainment/sports /art / surgeon / insurance /research / security / education will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. You may attend family get together with some gossip and dispute.
Health: Some people may suffer from mental / physical stress / injury / acidity / headache /back pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel/ earn / invest/ expenditure/ take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for property/ Vehicle/travel/business/health
Career: tourism/medical/ security/ entertainment / gym/ technicians /art will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / feet pain / eye problem.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to enjoy/entertainment/earn/ communication/travel /success after some struggle.
Finance: Expenditure for medical bills/children/entertainment/travel/ communication is indicated
Career: tourism/medical/ security/ entertainment / gym/ art/technicians will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Entertainment/ tour with family with some dispute is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache/ acidity / back/ shoulder pain/eye problem
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Today is the day to study/enjoy/entertainment along with some stress
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children/ health/education/house/vehicle
Career: Police / fire workers/ barbers /art classes /entertainers /technicians will get success.
Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work. Avoid dispute with children.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / back pain/ body ache
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Saffron
LEO
Today is the day to travel / study / work /communication/enjoy
Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education /travel/vehicle/communication
Career: People in fields like education /construction /auto parts/garage/art/entertainment will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute /long journey with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / acidity /knee pain/ body pain
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Today is the day of losses, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /travel/commission/study/maintenance/health
Career: People in fields like commission agent / Occult science / surgeons / detective / insurance / hardware & repairing business will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated, so communicate wisely
Health: Some people may suffer from constipation/ ear problems/ shoulder/ eye problem
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LIBRA
Today is the day to control anger and solve problems in commercial and family life.
Finance: Expenditure for business / family needs / health is expected.
Career: People in fields like event management / lodging / gym / technicians/security art/entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from Lumber pain /throat pain/ kidney/tooth ache/body pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to control anger both in career / family. Take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for spouse/ education/health/premiums/travel/ career
Career: People in fields like technician/gym / bar /pub /security /art/entertainment will get success today.
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from leg pain / head ache /body ache
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / children /travel / education /medical bill
Career: People in fields like doctors/ police/security/ defense /sports/architects /art/ entertainers will get success.
Domestic & love life: Family disputes / Troubles in travel are also indicated.
Health: Today some people may get cured after some painful treatment or operation. Some people may suffer from back pain / leg pain /eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Golden
CAPRICORN
Today is the day of loss, so take decisions wisely in family/ business.
Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle /business/entertainment/children/spouse is indicated
Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing / Doctors/ entertainment/art will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from heart / chest pain/back pain /knee pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to work/study/ take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / business /education /vehicle /house/communication
Career: People in fields like Technician /education/ arm forces/art classes/architects will get success.
Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / knee pain / ear pain /back pain
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today is the day to take precaution in job/ business as some loss is indicated
Finance: Expect expenditure for business /education/travel/health
Career: People in fields like technical /medical/ police/security/sports/art/entertainers will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Control anger, as family dispute is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache/Throat pain / knee/stomach /eye problem
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
