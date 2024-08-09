Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 10, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Control your anger to avoid disputes.
Finance: Today you may pay your loan / insurance premium.
Career: People in fields like occult science / surgeon / butchers /research will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Property dispute/ Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.
Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity / eye problem is indicated.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS
Conflict in career and married life is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ property/ travel /business
Career: People in Tourism/ security/ technical/ Police will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from arm pain / feet pain / eye problem.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
GEMINI
Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ friends/ travel
Career: People in technical/ security/ police/lawyers/ property will get success
Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, Friends is indicated.
Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / stomach pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: black
CANCER
Today gains are indicated in personal and commercial life.
Finance: Expect expenditure for sports/ children / entertainment
Career: People in Technical/ entertainment/ sports/ maintenance will get success
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children is expected today.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Today is the day to travel/ study
Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education/travel /property
Career: People in education / land / auto parts will get success.
Domestic & love life: Family dispute indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / acidity / insomnia
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to gain something after losing something.
Finance: Expect expenditure for brokerage/ maintenance/ premiums
Career: People in broker / Occult / surgeons / insurance/tourism will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family dispute indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / shoulder pain /body pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.
Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business /family/ premiums is expected.
Career: People in banquet halls/ events/ technical /occult / gym will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / Throat pain /tooth ache
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education/ business
Career: People in police / repairing / construction / garage will get success.
Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / piles/ head ache is indicated.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today you must control your anger as disputes are indicated
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ travel/ entertainment/ sports.
Career: People in Martial arts / Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse / children is expected.
Health: Some people may suffer from Ear pain/ back pain / eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to study/ entertainment/
Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated
Career: People in education / construction / repairing will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to study/travel/ work.
Finance: Expect expenditure for office maintenance/house/travel
Career: People in sports/ barbers/ butchers/ arm forces/property will get success.
Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Today is the day to study/ enjoy /travel
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/education/travel
Career: People in fields like police / butchers / barbers/technical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / thigh pain / eye problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White