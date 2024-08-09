Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 10, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Today you may pay your loan / insurance premium.

Career: People in fields like occult science / surgeon / butchers /research will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Property dispute/ Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity / eye problem is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ property/ travel /business

Career: People in Tourism/ security/ technical/ Police will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from arm pain / feet pain / eye problem.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ friends/ travel

Career: People in technical/ security/ police/lawyers/ property will get success

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / stomach pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Today gains are indicated in personal and commercial life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for sports/ children / entertainment

Career: People in Technical/ entertainment/ sports/ maintenance will get success

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to travel/ study

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education/travel /property

Career: People in education / land / auto parts will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / acidity / insomnia

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to gain something after losing something.

Finance: Expect expenditure for brokerage/ maintenance/ premiums

Career: People in broker / Occult / surgeons / insurance/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / shoulder pain /body pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business /family/ premiums is expected.

Career: People in banquet halls/ events/ technical /occult / gym will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / Throat pain /tooth ache

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education/ business

Career: People in police / repairing / construction / garage will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / piles/ head ache is indicated.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you must control your anger as disputes are indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ travel/ entertainment/ sports.

Career: People in Martial arts / Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse / children is expected.

Health: Some people may suffer from Ear pain/ back pain / eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study/ entertainment/

Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated

Career: People in education / construction / repairing will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to study/travel/ work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for office maintenance/house/travel

Career: People in sports/ barbers/ butchers/ arm forces/property will get success.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to study/ enjoy /travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/education/travel

Career: People in fields like police / butchers / barbers/technical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / thigh pain / eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White