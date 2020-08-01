Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 1, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
It will be good for you if you control your tongue and your ego at the workplace. The amount of hard work which you are putting through would lead to great success.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
People may criticise and oppose your ideas, principles. You would be able to guard against all kinds of difficult situations. The amount of money you have earned could be enticing, but the mode/ means of income should be ethical.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Use your money wisely. Avoid travelling as much as possible. Your restricted eating patterns will keep you away from liver ailments. A verbal clash with a spouse/ lover may occur, try to avoid all kinds of arguments.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You should skip all the ideas of going out/ family tours and a short vacation. Take care of your health. Business people may have a successful day. Trading in stocks may yield profits.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
For students who were planning to pursue higher studies may get good news. Spend quality time with your partner. Politicians will do well today. Avoid unwanted shopping.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
On the relationship front, your partner would expect more from your end. Your love life may hit a rough patch. Emotional and mental stresses are on the cards.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You will get encouraging support from workmates and feel part of a worthwhile setup. Your enemies may try to put you in trouble, keep an eye on them.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
It is likely to be a hectic day and you will accomplish more if you work on your own. Don’t argue on decisions made by your seniors. Keep your mind cool and calm.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Your patience will help you come over negative thoughts. You will continue to receive help from experienced people. Fortune will turn your way today, so unexpected gains can be made.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You win kudos of your efforts and an elevated sense of self-assurance and confidence will double your pleasure both at home and work. There will be many new associations and several happy moments today.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You will see your concepts come to life if you stay the course and refocus on the fundamentals. Those in the political and social sector may make some good moves today.