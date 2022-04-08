Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 9, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
You do want some thrills, and stimulation and will chase it, a little.
Finance: Unexpected gains are likely, so invest for the future.
Career: You will be exhilarated to get approval for your projects.
Domestic and love life: The relationships that may be ruptured might never be healed. So, nip this tendency in the bud and use your negotiating skills to ensure a win-win situation.
Health: You may try out some new food recipes today.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: Blue
Taurus
Many new experiences will strengthen your faith.
Finance: Major sources of financial profits would be through business.
Career: You will command immense respect at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: It is your time to shine and you will go beyond the call of duty in your fulfilment of domestic obligations.
Health: Your daily diet will keep you fit and healthy.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Grey
Gemini
You will make some confident moves towards your goals.
Finance: Financially, you will get a good boost and find good bargains, but try not to overspend.
Career: At work, you will have to take special care of your relationships with authority figures and influential people.
Domestic and love life: Your family members will support your decisions today.
Health: You will spend more on health today.
Lucky number: 19
Lucky colour: Black
Cancer
A hasty decision is not advisable today.
Finance: If you are into agricultural production, keep an eye on your products, as there could be a theft of the same.
Career: Social work and charity shall keep you engaged keeping you off your work.
Domestic and love life: You may little be disturbed about not being able to spend time with family members.
Health: Health may need attention and therapy, yoga or meditation will prove effective.
Lucky number: 10
Lucky colour: Dark Blue
Leo
Stability and continuity will be your priority today.
Finance: Good gains from investments and speculation are probable.
Career: Important assignments must be completed earlier in the day as hurdles may delay your work in the evening.
Domestic and love life: Give time to your children to solve their problems.
Health: You will focus on your diet today.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky colour: Sky Blue
Virgo
You tend to become more intellectually curious.
Finance: Financially, you are likely to enjoy a comfortable and secure position.
Career: Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated at the workplace and in business.
Domestic and love life: With your smile and charm you can make your children tow your line.
Health: Your mind would expand tremendously. Tensions may vanish.
Lucky number: 28
Lucky colour: Prussian Blue
Libra
Today, you won’t face any difficulty in communicating with key people.
Finance: Financially, you need to be tactful and firm. Don't give loans and steer clear of impulsive decisions.
Career: Professionals will have to put in extra efforts to update their knowledge and brush up on their skills for the upcoming task.
Domestic and love life: Giving a gift to your partner will help strengthen the bond which was affected due to misunderstandings.
Health: Exercise and yoga will be keeping you fit today.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: Blue
Scorpio
Disputes among the partners might disturb the partnership businesses.
Finance: Today, buying, selling, legal issues and finances will all keep you busy.
Career: Work will be hectic and unforeseen delays could lead to stressful moments. But you will be able to find ways to overcome problems.
Domestic and love life: Today, personal affairs will take a lot of your time and attention.
Health: Keep control of your eating habits.
Lucky number: 28
Lucky colour: Sky Blue
Sagittarius
You will be meeting people and be confident in your interactions.
Finance: You will be successful in settling your litigation with your previous clients.
Career: Your professional life will slowly come on track. Students will do well today.
Domestic and love life: Relationships between spouses will become stronger.
Health: Take a little extra care of yourself today.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: Grey
Capricorn
Travel is on the cards. Though it will be plagued with delays and cancellations.
Finance: Be careful with your finances, especially issues related to buying and selling property.
Career: You might lose your cool, which may lead to conflicts at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: Minor conflicts with your partner is likely.
Health: Drive cautiously today.
Lucky number: 37
Lucky colour: Cyan
Aquarius
In business and sports, you have to stick to the basics
Finance: A surprise gain of wealth can also be expected. It can be through gambling or lottery.
Career: If you are thinking of changing your profession/business this is the right time.
Domestic and love life: This is a good time to relax and enjoy family bonds and emotional security.
Health: Avoid unnecessary tension and stress from others.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: Blue
Pisces
If you manage your speed and channel your enthusiasm in the right direction then success will not be delayed.
Finance: Long-term contracts will be more beneficial than short-term ones.
Career: You have to be particular in your work today.
Domestic and love life: If you maintain your calm, you will avoid quarrels.
Health: Consult your family doctor as your health will be in trouble.
Lucky number: 19
Lucky colour: BlackPublished on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 11:59 PM IST