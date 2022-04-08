e-Paper Get App
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 9, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 08:01 PM IST

Aries

You do want some thrills, and stimulation and will chase it, a little.

Finance: Unexpected gains are likely, so invest for the future.

Career: You will be exhilarated to get approval for your projects.

Domestic and love life: The relationships that may be ruptured might never be healed. So, nip this tendency in the bud and use your negotiating skills to ensure a win-win situation.

Health: You may try out some new food recipes today.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Blue

Taurus

Many new experiences will strengthen your faith.

Finance: Major sources of financial profits would be through business.

Career: You will command immense respect at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: It is your time to shine and you will go beyond the call of duty in your fulfilment of domestic obligations.

Health: Your daily diet will keep you fit and healthy.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Grey

Gemini

You will make some confident moves towards your goals.

Finance: Financially, you will get a good boost and find good bargains, but try not to overspend.

Career: At work, you will have to take special care of your relationships with authority figures and influential people.

Domestic and love life: Your family members will support your decisions today.

Health: You will spend more on health today.

Lucky number: 19

Lucky colour: Black

Cancer

A hasty decision is not advisable today.

Finance: If you are into agricultural production, keep an eye on your products, as there could be a theft of the same.

Career: Social work and charity shall keep you engaged keeping you off your work.

Domestic and love life: You may little be disturbed about not being able to spend time with family members.

Health: Health may need attention and therapy, yoga or meditation will prove effective.

Lucky number: 10

Lucky colour: Dark Blue

Leo

Stability and continuity will be your priority today.

Finance: Good gains from investments and speculation are probable.

Career: Important assignments must be completed earlier in the day as hurdles may delay your work in the evening.

Domestic and love life: Give time to your children to solve their problems.

Health: You will focus on your diet today.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Sky Blue

Virgo

You tend to become more intellectually curious.

Finance: Financially, you are likely to enjoy a comfortable and secure position.

Career: Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated at the workplace and in business.

Domestic and love life: With your smile and charm you can make your children tow your line.

Health: Your mind would expand tremendously. Tensions may vanish.

Lucky number: 28

Lucky colour: Prussian Blue

Libra

Today, you won’t face any difficulty in communicating with key people.

Finance: Financially, you need to be tactful and firm. Don't give loans and steer clear of impulsive decisions.

Career: Professionals will have to put in extra efforts to update their knowledge and brush up on their skills for the upcoming task.

Domestic and love life: Giving a gift to your partner will help strengthen the bond which was affected due to misunderstandings.

Health: Exercise and yoga will be keeping you fit today.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Blue

Scorpio

Disputes among the partners might disturb the partnership businesses.

Finance: Today, buying, selling, legal issues and finances will all keep you busy.

Career: Work will be hectic and unforeseen delays could lead to stressful moments. But you will be able to find ways to overcome problems.

Domestic and love life: Today, personal affairs will take a lot of your time and attention.

Health: Keep control of your eating habits.

Lucky number: 28

Lucky colour: Sky Blue

Sagittarius

You will be meeting people and be confident in your interactions.

Finance: You will be successful in settling your litigation with your previous clients.

Career: Your professional life will slowly come on track. Students will do well today.

Domestic and love life: Relationships between spouses will become stronger.

Health: Take a little extra care of yourself today.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Grey

Capricorn

Travel is on the cards. Though it will be plagued with delays and cancellations.

Finance: Be careful with your finances, especially issues related to buying and selling property.

Career: You might lose your cool, which may lead to conflicts at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Minor conflicts with your partner is likely.

Health: Drive cautiously today.

Lucky number: 37

Lucky colour: Cyan

Aquarius

In business and sports, you have to stick to the basics

Finance: A surprise gain of wealth can also be expected. It can be through gambling or lottery.

Career: If you are thinking of changing your profession/business this is the right time.

Domestic and love life: This is a good time to relax and enjoy family bonds and emotional security.

Health: Avoid unnecessary tension and stress from others.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Blue

Pisces

If you manage your speed and channel your enthusiasm in the right direction then success will not be delayed.

Finance: Long-term contracts will be more beneficial than short-term ones.

Career: You have to be particular in your work today.

Domestic and love life: If you maintain your calm, you will avoid quarrels.

Health: Consult your family doctor as your health will be in trouble.

Lucky number: 19

Lucky colour: Black

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 11:59 PM IST