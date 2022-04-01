Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 2, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Negative trend line, so take every step with precaution.

Finance: Rising expenses on the home front could cause worry.

Career: There might be pressure today.

Domestic and love life: You are good at making adjustments, so you make sacrifices in your married life.

Health: Stress could lead to health problems.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Blue

Taurus

Several new experiences will strengthen your faith.

Finance: You will manage your fund efficiently in the market today.

Career: Work moves smoothly and you start making good progress.

Domestic and love life: You may be able to solve the problems of your siblings.

Health: Do yoga and exercise regularly to remain fit.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Gemini

You will also do well in your field of interest.

Finance: Stock market trading will be profitable today.

Career: You will feel more comfortable today at your workplace as colleagues will support your decision.

Domestic and love life: Family life will be on a high and your children will give great joy.

Health: Personality will improve.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Yellow

Cancer

Be proactive and take the initiative, the results will be worth your efforts.

Finance: Small financial gains in stocks may bring a smile to your face.

Career: Concentration and focus on the study will increase. Further education with scholarship shall take place.

Domestic and love life: Meritorious deeds will be rewarded and friends will have a positive influence.

Health: You can regain your fitness level to participate in activities.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Leo

Try to be calm and tactful while dealing with people.

Finance: You should not be making quick deals or changes whatsoever.

Career: Take care of your valuables and documents today. There will be complications in your projects, which will increase your worries.

Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from your work, making you lose focus.

Health: Be cautious while driving. Minor injury is indicated.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Grey

Virgo

You will achieve fame in medicine and politics.

Finance: Good for you to make investments as luck will be in your favour.

Career: Career-wise your power to attract attention boosts your position, but beware of competition.

Domestic and love life: Avoid conflicts today.

Health: You will be cautious about your health and will avoid junk food.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: White

Libra

Think wisely and be diplomatic in your conversation.

Finance: There will be demand for your products and your business will be growing at a good speed, but also keep a track of your debt recovery.

Career: There are responsibilities at the workplace but with help from colleagues you will find it easy to complete your tasks on time.

Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from your work.

Health: Health is fine, no need to worry.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Prussian blue

Scorpio

Your management of things on the political and social front will prove helpful.

Finance: There will be an increase in income.

Career: Don’t keep pending tasks or forward any work.

Domestic and love life: You might buy some goods for your home.

Health: Worries regarding parents' health will lessen.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Navy blue

Sagittarius:

A broad mind and deep religious feelings will help you overcome hurdles.

Finance: Some misfortune or possible mishap may be lurking, likely to hit you.

Career: You need to devote a large part of your energy to achieving success today.

Domestic and love life: Work at home will be a little worrying today and to sort it out you have to get involved in it.

Health: Children's health could cause stress.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn

You are truthful, diplomatic, and cautious so your ambitions will bear fruit.

Finance: You might have to make swift and wise decisions.

Career: Those in the politics and the sports sector will do well.

Domestic and love life: Luck favours you as your partner would meet your expectations.

Health: Stress and tension will vanish.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Orange

Aquarius

Do not delay decisions.

Finance: You may be in a competitive mood. Finances will be good.

Career: On the work front, you will receive appreciation from your seniors.

Domestic and love life: Today, you may go out to watch a movie with your family.

Health: Confidence will be high, which will release some stress.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Pisces

Your enthusiasm will seem appealing and it will draw people to your side.

Finance: There will be a lot of improvement in finances.

Career: Those looking for jobs should hone their skills and put in some effort to land lucrative deals.

Domestic and love life: Marriage is in the cards for few. Relationships are bound to improve.

Health: You should eat well, practise yoga and exercise regularly.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Orange

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:59 PM IST