Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 2, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

Aries

Negative trend line, so take every step with precaution.

Finance: Rising expenses on the home front could cause worry.

Career: There might be pressure today.

Domestic and love life: You are good at making adjustments, so you make sacrifices in your married life.

Health: Stress could lead to health problems.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Blue

Taurus

Several new experiences will strengthen your faith.

Finance: You will manage your fund efficiently in the market today.

Career: Work moves smoothly and you start making good progress.

Domestic and love life: You may be able to solve the problems of your siblings.

Health: Do yoga and exercise regularly to remain fit.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Gemini

You will also do well in your field of interest.

Finance: Stock market trading will be profitable today.

Career: You will feel more comfortable today at your workplace as colleagues will support your decision.

Domestic and love life: Family life will be on a high and your children will give great joy.

Health: Personality will improve.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Yellow

Cancer

Be proactive and take the initiative, the results will be worth your efforts.

Finance: Small financial gains in stocks may bring a smile to your face.

Career: Concentration and focus on the study will increase. Further education with scholarship shall take place.

Domestic and love life: Meritorious deeds will be rewarded and friends will have a positive influence.

Health: You can regain your fitness level to participate in activities.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Leo

Try to be calm and tactful while dealing with people.

Finance: You should not be making quick deals or changes whatsoever.

Career: Take care of your valuables and documents today. There will be complications in your projects, which will increase your worries.

Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from your work, making you lose focus.

Health: Be cautious while driving. Minor injury is indicated.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Grey

Virgo

You will achieve fame in medicine and politics.

Finance: Good for you to make investments as luck will be in your favour.

Career: Career-wise your power to attract attention boosts your position, but beware of competition.

Domestic and love life: Avoid conflicts today.

Health: You will be cautious about your health and will avoid junk food.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: White

Libra

Think wisely and be diplomatic in your conversation.

Finance: There will be demand for your products and your business will be growing at a good speed, but also keep a track of your debt recovery.

Career: There are responsibilities at the workplace but with help from colleagues you will find it easy to complete your tasks on time.

Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from your work.

Health: Health is fine, no need to worry.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Prussian blue

Scorpio

Your management of things on the political and social front will prove helpful.

Finance: There will be an increase in income.

Career: Don’t keep pending tasks or forward any work.

Domestic and love life: You might buy some goods for your home.

Health: Worries regarding parents' health will lessen.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Navy blue

Sagittarius:

A broad mind and deep religious feelings will help you overcome hurdles.

Finance: Some misfortune or possible mishap may be lurking, likely to hit you.

Career: You need to devote a large part of your energy to achieving success today.

Domestic and love life: Work at home will be a little worrying today and to sort it out you have to get involved in it.

Health: Children's health could cause stress.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn

You are truthful, diplomatic, and cautious so your ambitions will bear fruit.

Finance: You might have to make swift and wise decisions.

Career: Those in the politics and the sports sector will do well.

Domestic and love life: Luck favours you as your partner would meet your expectations.

Health: Stress and tension will vanish.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Orange

Aquarius

Do not delay decisions.

Finance: You may be in a competitive mood. Finances will be good.

Career: On the work front, you will receive appreciation from your seniors.

Domestic and love life: Today, you may go out to watch a movie with your family.

Health: Confidence will be high, which will release some stress.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Pisces

Your enthusiasm will seem appealing and it will draw people to your side.

Finance: There will be a lot of improvement in finances.

Career: Those looking for jobs should hone their skills and put in some effort to land lucrative deals.

Domestic and love life: Marriage is in the cards for few. Relationships are bound to improve.

Health: You should eat well, practise yoga and exercise regularly.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Orange

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:59 PM IST