Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 2, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Negative trend line, so take every step with precaution.
Finance: Rising expenses on the home front could cause worry.
Career: There might be pressure today.
Domestic and love life: You are good at making adjustments, so you make sacrifices in your married life.
Health: Stress could lead to health problems.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Blue
Taurus
Several new experiences will strengthen your faith.
Finance: You will manage your fund efficiently in the market today.
Career: Work moves smoothly and you start making good progress.
Domestic and love life: You may be able to solve the problems of your siblings.
Health: Do yoga and exercise regularly to remain fit.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
Gemini
You will also do well in your field of interest.
Finance: Stock market trading will be profitable today.
Career: You will feel more comfortable today at your workplace as colleagues will support your decision.
Domestic and love life: Family life will be on a high and your children will give great joy.
Health: Personality will improve.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky colour: Yellow
Cancer
Be proactive and take the initiative, the results will be worth your efforts.
Finance: Small financial gains in stocks may bring a smile to your face.
Career: Concentration and focus on the study will increase. Further education with scholarship shall take place.
Domestic and love life: Meritorious deeds will be rewarded and friends will have a positive influence.
Health: You can regain your fitness level to participate in activities.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Leo
Try to be calm and tactful while dealing with people.
Finance: You should not be making quick deals or changes whatsoever.
Career: Take care of your valuables and documents today. There will be complications in your projects, which will increase your worries.
Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from your work, making you lose focus.
Health: Be cautious while driving. Minor injury is indicated.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Grey
Virgo
You will achieve fame in medicine and politics.
Finance: Good for you to make investments as luck will be in your favour.
Career: Career-wise your power to attract attention boosts your position, but beware of competition.
Domestic and love life: Avoid conflicts today.
Health: You will be cautious about your health and will avoid junk food.
Lucky number: 23
Lucky colour: White
Libra
Think wisely and be diplomatic in your conversation.
Finance: There will be demand for your products and your business will be growing at a good speed, but also keep a track of your debt recovery.
Career: There are responsibilities at the workplace but with help from colleagues you will find it easy to complete your tasks on time.
Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from your work.
Health: Health is fine, no need to worry.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Prussian blue
Scorpio
Your management of things on the political and social front will prove helpful.
Finance: There will be an increase in income.
Career: Don’t keep pending tasks or forward any work.
Domestic and love life: You might buy some goods for your home.
Health: Worries regarding parents' health will lessen.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Navy blue
Sagittarius:
A broad mind and deep religious feelings will help you overcome hurdles.
Finance: Some misfortune or possible mishap may be lurking, likely to hit you.
Career: You need to devote a large part of your energy to achieving success today.
Domestic and love life: Work at home will be a little worrying today and to sort it out you have to get involved in it.
Health: Children's health could cause stress.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
Capricorn
You are truthful, diplomatic, and cautious so your ambitions will bear fruit.
Finance: You might have to make swift and wise decisions.
Career: Those in the politics and the sports sector will do well.
Domestic and love life: Luck favours you as your partner would meet your expectations.
Health: Stress and tension will vanish.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Orange
Aquarius
Do not delay decisions.
Finance: You may be in a competitive mood. Finances will be good.
Career: On the work front, you will receive appreciation from your seniors.
Domestic and love life: Today, you may go out to watch a movie with your family.
Health: Confidence will be high, which will release some stress.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Pisces
Your enthusiasm will seem appealing and it will draw people to your side.
Finance: There will be a lot of improvement in finances.
Career: Those looking for jobs should hone their skills and put in some effort to land lucrative deals.
Domestic and love life: Marriage is in the cards for few. Relationships are bound to improve.
Health: You should eat well, practise yoga and exercise regularly.
Lucky number: 2
Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:59 PM IST