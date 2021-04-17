Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 17, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>Avoid taking shortcuts on the financial front or else you may face big losses. Finish all your pending work. Avoid arguing with your colleagues.</p>.<p>You will extend yourself emotionally at the workplace. Your professional life will keep you on your toes. It's a good day for sportspersons.</p>.<p>You will socialise and fuse work and play with pleasure, fun and joy. Romance is in the air. You will be able to see through things.</p>.<p>Your communication skills will be impressive. Don't share secrets with anyone.<strong> </strong>The business will gain stability. Politicians will make good progress.</p>.<p>The arrival of a newborn baby will bring joy and happiness to the family. Your health will be good. Journalists/ artists may an interesting day.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>A change in the career is indicated. You may be given a new responsibility at the job. Yoga, meditation etc will help boost your mental strength.</p>.<p>Long drive with your companion will make you feel better. Avoid spending recklessly, use money wisely. Obstacles will reduce on the work front.<br></p>.<p>Be calm and things will fall in place. Your pleasing manners will be appreciated. Keep an eye on every opportunity, don't let any opportunity slip.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>Focus on leveraging your skillset. The consistent performance will pave the way for promotion. Your desires are likely to be fulfilled.</p>.<p>Worries regarding high expenditures, finances may haunt you. Your income may fluctuate. Questions regarding marriage and love can arise.</p>.<p>You would be able to raise the winning flag in the areas where you have struggled and worked hard. Your name and fame will increase.</p>.<p>Positive attitude will help you cross all the hurdles on the professional front. Some new contacts can be made by participating in social activities.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/HYNtHnPwqST2IAuJvuRZmT"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/IuRAQucaCtK9GHOGn8jsJP"> click here</a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/IuRAQucaCtK9GHOGn8jsJP">.</a> We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>