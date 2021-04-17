Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 17, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid taking shortcuts on the financial front or else you may face big losses. Finish all your pending work. Avoid arguing with your colleagues.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will extend yourself emotionally at the workplace. Your professional life will keep you on your toes. It's a good day for sportspersons.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will socialise and fuse work and play with pleasure, fun and joy. Romance is in the air. You will be able to see through things.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your communication skills will be impressive. Don't share secrets with anyone. The business will gain stability. Politicians will make good progress.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The arrival of a newborn baby will bring joy and happiness to the family. Your health will be good. Journalists/ artists may an interesting day.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

A change in the career is indicated. You may be given a new responsibility at the job. Yoga, meditation etc will help boost your mental strength.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Long drive with your companion will make you feel better. Avoid spending recklessly, use money wisely. Obstacles will reduce on the work front.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Be calm and things will fall in place. Your pleasing manners will be appreciated. Keep an eye on every opportunity, don't let any opportunity slip.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Focus on leveraging your skillset. The consistent performance will pave the way for promotion. Your desires are likely to be fulfilled.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Worries regarding high expenditures, finances may haunt you. Your income may fluctuate. Questions regarding marriage and love can arise.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You would be able to raise the winning flag in the areas where you have struggled and worked hard. Your name and fame will increase.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Positive attitude will help you cross all the hurdles on the professional front. Some new contacts can be made by participating in social activities.

