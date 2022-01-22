Daily Horoscope for Saturay, January 22, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You need to control your habits and behaviour as it might tarnish your image. Avoid unnecessary conflicts and debates which aren't profitable for you. Take care of your health.

Taurus: You will have control over your expenses, which is why your financial position will be strengthened. Your efforts will help you achieve your aim. Visiting holy places is on the cards.

Gemini: You will meet your goals through efforts. But, you must not leave your job and complete work pending. There will be less marital bliss.

Cancer: Increments or dividends in investment will be raining on you soon. Your hard work will bring you in the limelight, especially those who are in the political and social sectors.

Leo: Romantic relationship will fine today. You will feel relaxed from your daily work pressure. Today is good for taking a short tour with your family.

Virgo: Many of your ideas, career developments, etc. will come to fruition. Short term gains are possible. At the workplace, you will receive guidance from seniors.

Libra: Librans take more interest in travelling and romance. Avoid negativity and fears about the future. Love affairs may bloom. Enemies will try to create problems but you will receive help from your colleagues and friends to come out of them.

Scorpio: There might be a surprising enhancement in your reputation. On the career front, communication of something new comes your way today.

Sagittarius: You are impulsive and sensuous. A great deal of your energy is spent forming emotional relationship. If you think positive today, you can overcome any hurdle and would be able to complete your tasks.

Capricorn: Bold, new initiatives have the potential for success, but you need to take along your close associates with you on your journey. They will prove to be valuable allies with their inputs and networking abilities.

Aquarius: Co-operation of friends and colleagues will help you in getting new contracts and also in completing pending issues. Financial backing is possible and can grow your business.

Pisces: You'll need to intervene immediately on a problem otherwise you risk not dealing with an issue you should have dealt with for some time. Be cautious while driving vehicle.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 07:00 AM IST