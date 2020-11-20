Daily Horoscope for, November 20, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

A sudden form of excitement will grip you. There will be a great willingness to take chances. Your hard work and efforts will pay off. Avoid being overconfident.
Your ming may get clogged due to negative thoughts. Try to focus on the positive aspects more. Your interests are likely to change. At work, your ideas will be appreciated.
Your business will gain stability. You will work harder to churn out positive results. You move fast, solve pending issues and lay solid foundations for expansion.
You need to understand the feelings of those who genuinely care for you. Togetherness, companionship and warmth are your gains today. Avoid junk food today.
You are likely to accomplish your targets. You will earn pretty well but your expenditures shall be equivalent to it. Those in the field of marketing will do well.
You won't be afraid of any challenge or obstacle today. You will grow with confidence. Those in the field of sports will witness some positive moments in their career.
Make wise use of your contacts. Promotion is on the cards for some. Avoid behaving arrogantly with your loved ones and family members. Pay attention to your love life.
You may come across information or a secret revelation which will shock you. Your improved productivity and effectiveness at work will impress seniors. Don't neglect health.
There are so many issues which are been created around you. Those in the field of politics may have a tough day. Your opponents/ enemies will try to spoil your name, fame.
Your professional ambitions soar to a new high. Business meetings are likely to set the stage of new ventures. Life partner will keep you happy. Family life will be blissful.
Avoid spending money on unwanted things. You may think about revamping your home. You need to do proper financial planning. Meditation is a must for mental peace.
Overconfidence will land you in trouble. Investing trading in stocks commodities will be beneficial. This is a very favourable day for you, all your plans are going to work.