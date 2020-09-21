Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 21, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Family and close associates will serve as sounding boards and help you develop practical aspects of your plans. Those in politics and social sector will do well today.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Singles will find it easy to meet members of the opposite sex, but don't make commitments in haste. Be well prepared before entering into any contest with the opposition.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
New opportunities that you come across in the unlikeliest of places will have a lot of potential. Your determination to add new elements to your routine could open up a host of new experiences and situations.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You can avoid falling victim to pitfalls in the future by carefully monitoring your progress in the present and maintaining an upbeat mood. Your income and finances will good today.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Your ethics are highly respected by the society and you can certainly count on a boost in, both, status and image. Expect and accept changes that come your way; do something different, but avoid exceeding your limits.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
New ideas will germinate in your mind today. You will feel the need to start a new venture or business, but partnership is not advisable. There will gains through trading in stock market.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Be prepared going for important meetings. Objective discussions will help your love life. Those looking for work may have to relocate. Resolution of an important mater will be delayed.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You may feel the need to speed things up at work. Taking important decisions without consulting your partner could create misunderstandings. Avoid junk food today.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Try to delegate and take as much rest as you can — you cannot be everywhere. Not everybody will agree with you, and some will have complaints to make. Travelling will be hectic today.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
An exceptional ability to network would come about now. You will be swamped with new opportunities now. As long as you exercise wisdom and patience, good progress is guaranteed at work.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
There is an element of reform or fighting for freedom in your outlook. You may feel restless and angry today because of some tension and stress. Drive cautiously today.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Try to understand the root cause of problem. Joint finances will be fruitful for your business. Seniors will help you solve issues at your work place. You will be admired for your advisory skills.