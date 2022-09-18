Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Step out of the house in interest of your well-being

Finance: Invest in education, shipping, and tourism.

Career: People from tourism, shipping, import-export backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family tour at a religious place, cruise travel, travel for educational purposes is indicated. Start practicing meditation.

Health: You may suffer from obesity or sciatica.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

TAURUS

Keep a control on your speech as it may affect your profit.

Finance: Pay insurance premium, education loan installments.

Career: People from consultancy and communication backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws or younger siblings is expected today. Students will do well in their studies.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

GEMINI

Businessmen will see growth in business production. A promotion is indicated.

Finance: Invest for business expansion and to increase productivity.

Career: People from education, legal, travel & tourism backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Strike a balance between work and family life.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Connect with your higher soul.

Finance: Expenditure on court matters, education, and donation is expected.

Career: People from legal, travel & tourism, education backgrounds will find success. Attend a training camp.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity or plan a pilgrimage. Good day for the students pursuing higher studies.

Health: You may suffer from ear problem, muscle pain, or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Put others first and make them happy.

Finance: Repay your education loan, home loan installments. You may receive charity fund.

Career: People from astrology, legal, STEM backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Those who are expecting a baby will soon get good news. You may have to deal with children problems.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, asthma, or piles.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Feel inner happiness.

Finance: Expenditure on business expansion or household items is expected.

Career: People from education, STEM backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity in your family.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain or lower back pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

LIBRA

Enjoy commercial stability.

Finance: Your communication, presentation skills will prove to be beneficial for your business.

Career: People from banking, education, and medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Good news from maternal family is expected. Students may get good results in competitive exams.

Health: You may suffer from inflammation or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Practice meditation or indulge in religious rituals.

Finance: Expenditure on children and religious rituals are expected.

Career: People from banking, finance, stock market, astrology backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Family reunion is indicated. It might keep you busy.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain or back pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS

Relax and perform your regular and household responsibilities.

Finance: Spend money on house renovation, education and hygiene.

Career: People from education, consultancy, legal backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated. Take out time to read book. Visit a temple if you feel like.

Health: You may suffer from headache or chest pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Embark on a journey.

Finance: Expenditure on spouse or travelling tickets is expected.

Career: People from tourism, education, communication backgrounds will be befitted.

Domestic & love life: Plan for a pilgrimage or education abroad. Your spouse may get hospitalised.

Health: You may suffer from mental stress, lack of confidence or ear problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Celebrate your success.

Finance: Achieve financial stability .

Career: People from banking, consultancy, education backgrounds will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain or indigestion

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

PISCES

Involve yourself personally in your work. Do not depend on others.

Finance: Invest your time and money for business expansion and to increase productivity.

Career: People from banking, education, counselling backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Take initiative for all household activities.

Health: You may suffer from obesity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White