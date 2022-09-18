Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Step out of the house in interest of your well-being
Finance: Invest in education, shipping, and tourism.
Career: People from tourism, shipping, import-export backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family tour at a religious place, cruise travel, travel for educational purposes is indicated. Start practicing meditation.
Health: You may suffer from obesity or sciatica.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
TAURUS
Keep a control on your speech as it may affect your profit.
Finance: Pay insurance premium, education loan installments.
Career: People from consultancy and communication backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws or younger siblings is expected today. Students will do well in their studies.
Health: You may suffer from muscle pain or breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
GEMINI
Businessmen will see growth in business production. A promotion is indicated.
Finance: Invest for business expansion and to increase productivity.
Career: People from education, legal, travel & tourism backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Strike a balance between work and family life.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Connect with your higher soul.
Finance: Expenditure on court matters, education, and donation is expected.
Career: People from legal, travel & tourism, education backgrounds will find success. Attend a training camp.
Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity or plan a pilgrimage. Good day for the students pursuing higher studies.
Health: You may suffer from ear problem, muscle pain, or breathing problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Put others first and make them happy.
Finance: Repay your education loan, home loan installments. You may receive charity fund.
Career: People from astrology, legal, STEM backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Those who are expecting a baby will soon get good news. You may have to deal with children problems.
Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, asthma, or piles.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Feel inner happiness.
Finance: Expenditure on business expansion or household items is expected.
Career: People from education, STEM backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity in your family.
Health: You may suffer from muscle pain or lower back pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
LIBRA
Enjoy commercial stability.
Finance: Your communication, presentation skills will prove to be beneficial for your business.
Career: People from banking, education, and medical backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Good news from maternal family is expected. Students may get good results in competitive exams.
Health: You may suffer from inflammation or breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Practice meditation or indulge in religious rituals.
Finance: Expenditure on children and religious rituals are expected.
Career: People from banking, finance, stock market, astrology backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Family reunion is indicated. It might keep you busy.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain or back pain.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
SAGITTARIUS
Relax and perform your regular and household responsibilities.
Finance: Spend money on house renovation, education and hygiene.
Career: People from education, consultancy, legal backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated. Take out time to read book. Visit a temple if you feel like.
Health: You may suffer from headache or chest pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Embark on a journey.
Finance: Expenditure on spouse or travelling tickets is expected.
Career: People from tourism, education, communication backgrounds will be befitted.
Domestic & love life: Plan for a pilgrimage or education abroad. Your spouse may get hospitalised.
Health: You may suffer from mental stress, lack of confidence or ear problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Celebrate your success.
Finance: Achieve financial stability .
Career: People from banking, consultancy, education backgrounds will be successful.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain or indigestion
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
PISCES
Involve yourself personally in your work. Do not depend on others.
Finance: Invest your time and money for business expansion and to increase productivity.
Career: People from banking, education, counselling backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Take initiative for all household activities.
Health: You may suffer from obesity.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
