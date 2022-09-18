e-Paper Get App
Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 11:11 PM IST
ARIES

Step out of the house in interest of your well-being

Finance: Invest in education, shipping, and tourism.

Career: People from tourism, shipping, import-export backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family tour at a religious place, cruise travel, travel for educational purposes is indicated. Start practicing meditation.

Health: You may suffer from obesity or sciatica.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

TAURUS

Keep a control on your speech as it may affect your profit.

Finance: Pay insurance premium, education loan installments.

Career: People from consultancy and communication backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws or younger siblings is expected today. Students will do well in their studies.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

GEMINI

Businessmen will see growth in business production. A promotion is indicated.

Finance: Invest for business expansion and to increase productivity.

Career: People from education, legal, travel & tourism backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Strike a balance between work and family life.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Connect with your higher soul.

Finance: Expenditure on court matters, education, and donation is expected.

Career: People from legal, travel & tourism, education backgrounds will find success. Attend a training camp.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity or plan a pilgrimage. Good day for the students pursuing higher studies.

Health: You may suffer from ear problem, muscle pain, or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Put others first and make them happy.

Finance: Repay your education loan, home loan installments. You may receive charity fund.

Career: People from astrology, legal, STEM backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Those who are expecting a baby will soon get good news. You may have to deal with children problems.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, asthma, or piles.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Feel inner happiness.

Finance: Expenditure on business expansion or household items is expected.

Career: People from education, STEM backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity in your family.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain or lower back pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

LIBRA

Enjoy commercial stability.

Finance: Your communication, presentation skills will prove to be beneficial for your business.

Career: People from banking, education, and medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Good news from maternal family is expected. Students may get good results in competitive exams.

Health: You may suffer from inflammation or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Practice meditation or indulge in religious rituals.

Finance: Expenditure on children and religious rituals are expected.

Career: People from banking, finance, stock market, astrology backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Family reunion is indicated. It might keep you busy.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain or back pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS

Relax and perform your regular and household responsibilities.

Finance: Spend money on house renovation, education and hygiene.

Career: People from education, consultancy, legal backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated. Take out time to read book. Visit a temple if you feel like.

Health: You may suffer from headache or chest pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Embark on a journey.

Finance: Expenditure on spouse or travelling tickets is expected.

Career: People from tourism, education, communication backgrounds will be befitted.

Domestic & love life: Plan for a pilgrimage or education abroad. Your spouse may get hospitalised.

Health: You may suffer from mental stress, lack of confidence or ear problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Celebrate your success.

Finance: Achieve financial stability .

Career: People from banking, consultancy, education backgrounds will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain or indigestion

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

PISCES

Involve yourself personally in your work. Do not depend on others.

Finance: Invest your time and money for business expansion and to increase productivity.

Career: People from banking, education, counselling backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Take initiative for all household activities.

Health: You may suffer from obesity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

