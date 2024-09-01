Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 02, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to focus on studies and career.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house, vehicle, advertising, communication, and health.

Career: People in fields like education, automobile, publication, and communication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Mother's ill health and family disputes are indicated. Good day to join career-oriented courses; some may get a job.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, nervous system, skin, or ear problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy, entertain, and communicate.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children, entertainment, travel, and communication.

Career: People in networking, journalism, entertainment, and the share market will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated. Advice from family members will help in decisions.

Health: Some may suffer from throat infections and bronchitis.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day to study and do household activities.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education, vehicle, family needs, and travel.

Career: People in education, communication, publication, and courier services will get success.

Domestic & love life: Good family time is indicated. Busy with outside work for office and family.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, tooth ache, eye, or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel, invest, and manage expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health, communication, and travel.

Career: People in journalism, tourism, literature, and occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: Travel with family members is indicated. Ill health of a family member is possible.

Health: Some may suffer from cough and cold, throat pain, breathing issues, shoulder pain, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get returns on your investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, medical treatment, and investments.

Career: People in finance, banking, communication, and consulting will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy a long journey with family. Ill health of a family member is possible.

Health: Some may suffer from skin, throat, or coughing issues.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on your career without depending on others.

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertising, communication, health, and personality.

Career: People in advertising, communication, and publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spend time with family due to job responsibilities.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis or knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel, study, and enjoy.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, education, and entertainment.

Career: People in tourism, law, marketing, entertainment, and communication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go on a long journey or attend a religious activity.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, feet pain, or bronchitis.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today gains are connected with some loss.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education, travel, premiums, and health.

Career: People in networking, occult science, research, and journalism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Ill health or dispute with father is indicated. Difficult to spend time with family due to work responsibilities.

Health: Some may suffer from skin problems, asthma, or cough.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle and face potential losses.

Finance: Expect expenditure on premiums, business, travel, study, and spouse.

Career: People in insurance, literature, publication, research, consulting, and occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or spouse is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from throat issues, dysentery, or indigestion.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to travel and take care of health.

Finance: Expenses for medical treatment, education, business, spouse, and travel are indicated.

Career: People in medical, communication, publication, and media will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or spouse is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, bronchitis, or skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to enjoy and take care of health.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, children, spouse, premiums, and maintenance.

Career: People in entertainment, medical, sports, communication, occult science, cyber security, HR, and call centers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated. Struggle in business or relationships is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, throat, skin problems, or may need surgery.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy, study, and handle business.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, medical bills, education, spouse, and house.

Career: People in entertainment, education, journalism, and publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Some disputes in family are indicated. Those in relationships may tie the knot; married couples can enjoy a romantic date.

Health: Some may suffer from cough or asthma.

Lucky no: 3 Lucky colour: Yellow