Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 02, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to focus on studies and career.
Finance: Expect expenditure for house, vehicle, advertising, communication, and health.
Career: People in fields like education, automobile, publication, and communication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Mother's ill health and family disputes are indicated. Good day to join career-oriented courses; some may get a job.
Health: Some may suffer from throat, nervous system, skin, or ear problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS
Today is the day to enjoy, entertain, and communicate.
Finance: Expect expenditure for children, entertainment, travel, and communication.
Career: People in networking, journalism, entertainment, and the share market will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated. Advice from family members will help in decisions.
Health: Some may suffer from throat infections and bronchitis.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI
Today is the day to study and do household activities.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education, vehicle, family needs, and travel.
Career: People in education, communication, publication, and courier services will get success.
Domestic & love life: Good family time is indicated. Busy with outside work for office and family.
Health: Some may suffer from throat, tooth ache, eye, or breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day to travel, invest, and manage expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health, communication, and travel.
Career: People in journalism, tourism, literature, and occult will get success.
Domestic & love life: Travel with family members is indicated. Ill health of a family member is possible.
Health: Some may suffer from cough and cold, throat pain, breathing issues, shoulder pain, or eye problems.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
LEO
Today you will get returns on your investments.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, medical treatment, and investments.
Career: People in finance, banking, communication, and consulting will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: Enjoy a long journey with family. Ill health of a family member is possible.
Health: Some may suffer from skin, throat, or coughing issues.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to focus on your career without depending on others.
Finance: Expect expenditure on advertising, communication, health, and personality.
Career: People in advertising, communication, and publication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Difficult to spend time with family due to job responsibilities.
Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis or knee pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today is the day to travel, study, and enjoy.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, education, and entertainment.
Career: People in tourism, law, marketing, entertainment, and communication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may go on a long journey or attend a religious activity.
Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, feet pain, or bronchitis.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Today gains are connected with some loss.
Finance: Expect expenditure on education, travel, premiums, and health.
Career: People in networking, occult science, research, and journalism will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Ill health or dispute with father is indicated. Difficult to spend time with family due to work responsibilities.
Health: Some may suffer from skin problems, asthma, or cough.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to struggle and face potential losses.
Finance: Expect expenditure on premiums, business, travel, study, and spouse.
Career: People in insurance, literature, publication, research, consulting, and occult will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or spouse is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from throat issues, dysentery, or indigestion.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to travel and take care of health.
Finance: Expenses for medical treatment, education, business, spouse, and travel are indicated.
Career: People in medical, communication, publication, and media will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or spouse is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, bronchitis, or skin problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to enjoy and take care of health.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business, children, spouse, premiums, and maintenance.
Career: People in entertainment, medical, sports, communication, occult science, cyber security, HR, and call centers will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated. Struggle in business or relationships is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, throat, skin problems, or may need surgery.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES
Today is the day to enjoy, study, and handle business.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business, medical bills, education, spouse, and house.
Career: People in entertainment, education, journalism, and publication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Some disputes in family are indicated. Those in relationships may tie the knot; married couples can enjoy a romantic date.
Health: Some may suffer from cough or asthma.
Lucky no: 3 Lucky colour: Yellow