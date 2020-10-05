Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 5, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Your friends' advice will help in arranging finance for your business. You must start giving credit to your colleagues, associates, members as without their support and efforts you might not achieve success.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
There will happiness at home and you will be sharing your good moments with others. There was struggle in past, but somehow you were able to manage it. And, now life will be more colourful.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You will be confused about your decision and doubt if it was right or wrong. Seek advice of experienced people who can guide you to handle the situation in a better manner.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Health issues will slowly go away. But, you still need to be careful so that major issue doesn’t occur in future. Romantic relationships will be fine. Those in retail sector will do well.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Make a list of goals you would like to achieve today. Your energies will adapt best to a consulting and advising business. Health will show signs of improvement.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Your financial conditions shall improve. Gains from the government or authority are very much indicated. Relax with loved ones this evening. Avoid mental stress as it will help you increase your energy levels.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You can expect some good news. It is advisable to concentrate on the problems at work place. Keep in mind there is no rose without thorns.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You may face difficulties at work. You would find yourself in difficult situation and it would require tact and diplomacy to come out of office politics.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Your young nature sometimes makes you behave immaturely. This in turn causes misunderstandings. But, now is a good time to clear them. Professionals and managers can expect an increment in salary.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You can perceptively expose activities carried out by gang of troublemakers. Procrastination of important work may lead to tensions in future.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
A visit to a holy place of your interest with the family is on the cards. A little more care regarding your health is required. Start regular workout and when it comes to food, be moderate.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You know smoothing is amiss, but can’t put your finger on it. You are like a dog who is looking for its tail and not finding it despite furiously running in circles.