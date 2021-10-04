e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 06:15 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 4, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: Minor glitches could add to your workload. Having backup plans in place is a good idea. Cultivate new business contacts as these could help in your progress.

Taurus: There will be a lot of improvement in your financial sphere. Financial gains from your spouse or business partners will be possible.

Gemini: You may be in an irritable and restless frame of mind and could get upset if loved ones can’t make time for you. Avoid making impulsive decisions.

Cancer: Those who are unemployed will land good jobs. Farm owners will have a profitable day. The outcome of legal matters will be in your favour.

Leo: Those single will suddenly meet interesting members of the opposite sex. There will be confusion at the workplace in the morning. You will have a relaxed evening.

Virgo: Your temper will get you in trouble. You will put aside anything too tedious. Romance is in the air, and you might meet someone special.

Libra: Librans show great interest in decorating their homes. Librans are very sincere and passionate. Today, focus on proving your efficiency. It is likely to be a busy day.

Scorpio: Thoughtfully take decisions while trading in the stock market. Financial matters must be looked at carefully because you will face problems related to money.

Sagittarius: You have been working very hard these past few days and could have neglected your emotional relationships. Try to spend some time with your loved ones. Health needs care.

Capricorn: Career-related work might become too complicated to handle. Business pursuits might also meet with unwanted impediments. Keep a tab of your financials.

Aquarius: Forget past things, turn over a leaf at the workplace, and work more efficiently on new projects. Today you will certainly spend happy times in beautiful surroundings.

Pisces: You multiply each other’s joy and share feelings by giving a helping hand to your romantic partners. Your interest in religious and spiritual activities shall enhance.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
