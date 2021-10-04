Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 4, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Minor glitches could add to your workload. Having backup plans in place is a good idea. Cultivate new business contacts as these could help in your progress.

Taurus: There will be a lot of improvement in your financial sphere. Financial gains from your spouse or business partners will be possible.

Gemini: You may be in an irritable and restless frame of mind and could get upset if loved ones can’t make time for you. Avoid making impulsive decisions.

Cancer: Those who are unemployed will land good jobs. Farm owners will have a profitable day. The outcome of legal matters will be in your favour.

Leo: Those single will suddenly meet interesting members of the opposite sex. There will be confusion at the workplace in the morning. You will have a relaxed evening.

Virgo: Your temper will get you in trouble. You will put aside anything too tedious. Romance is in the air, and you might meet someone special.

Libra: Librans show great interest in decorating their homes. Librans are very sincere and passionate. Today, focus on proving your efficiency. It is likely to be a busy day.

Scorpio: Thoughtfully take decisions while trading in the stock market. Financial matters must be looked at carefully because you will face problems related to money.

Sagittarius: You have been working very hard these past few days and could have neglected your emotional relationships. Try to spend some time with your loved ones. Health needs care.

Capricorn: Career-related work might become too complicated to handle. Business pursuits might also meet with unwanted impediments. Keep a tab of your financials.

Aquarius: Forget past things, turn over a leaf at the workplace, and work more efficiently on new projects. Today you will certainly spend happy times in beautiful surroundings.

Pisces: You multiply each other’s joy and share feelings by giving a helping hand to your romantic partners. Your interest in religious and spiritual activities shall enhance.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 07:00 AM IST