Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 30, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain and study

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education

Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family. You may attend family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/study/ earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/medical bill

Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/communication/entertainment

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/kids/communication

Career: People from bank/ entertainment/sports/ politics/medical/travel /communication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family enjoyment is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day for study /earn / family

Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ study/vehicle/family needs.

Career: People in fields like medical /politics/education/property/ will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You can have good family time today.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to take initiatives/travel / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctor/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/investment

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today, you may focus on your job/business/career

Finance: Expect expenditure on business / job/ self

Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /medical/politics/govt will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may not spare time for family due to work load

Health: Some people may suffer from weakness/fever/ Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel/study/work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/business

Career: People in fields like politics/govt/education/travel/medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart/fever/weakness/eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education/premiums

Career: People from occult /medical /politics /govt/insurance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of family member is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion /back /heart/ eye problem

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expenses for wife/ medical /premiums/business are expected today.

Career: People from insurance/ bank/finance/ medical/govt/politics will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health/travel

Career: People from bank/finance/ medical/govt/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach /eye/ Lumber pain/ heart problem

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today you should avoid to help anyone financially

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ health/ children/ entertainment

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of family member is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red