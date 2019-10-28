Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 28, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Developing and improving personal and family bonds are the need of the hour. Don’t neglect your health. Money transactions should be done with care.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Speak diplomatically and with a soft tone to others or else your loud and harsh voice may trigger heated arguments. Beware of your secret enemies. Take care of your money.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are entering into a phase which will offer you a real chance to make progress, to overcome old obstacles and reach out to new people. Meditate, relax and destress.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Suggestions and opinion of your partner for professional activities may prove beneficial. Fluctuations in married life may continue. You could think about buying a new vehicle.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Focus more on your task today or else it will get delayed and will hit your schedule badly. Due to workload, you may get tensed. Stay away from quarrels and junk food.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You should take proper care of your health as you will be prone to suffer from minor ailments. You must avoid all conflicts and disputes. Pay attention to your romantic life.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Refrain from making major decisions, especially related to new projects and deals. Focus on your goals and believe in your actions. Try to complete majority of work in the morning.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Joy and pleasure can be found in your family connections and home life. Your co-workers will get impress with your ideas and they will support it too in front of the seniors.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

For business or work today will be progressive and you will get success and profit with hard work. Most of your important works will be done unobstructed.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Good prospects for business are available today. If there are personal matters or business matters which need to be solved, try doing it today. Love affairs may bloom.

