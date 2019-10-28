Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 28, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Developing and improving personal and family bonds are the need of the hour. Don’t neglect your health. Money transactions should be done with care.</p>.<p>Speak diplomatically and with a soft tone to others or else your loud and harsh voice may trigger heated arguments. Beware of your secret enemies. Take care of your money.</p>.<p>You are entering into a phase which will offer you a real chance to make progress, to overcome old obstacles and reach out to new people. Meditate, relax and destress.</p>.<p>Suggestions and opinion of your partner for professional activities may prove beneficial. Fluctuations in married life may continue. You could think about buying a new vehicle.</p>.<p>Focus more on your task today or else it will get delayed and will hit your schedule badly. Due to workload, you may get tensed. Stay away from quarrels and junk food.</p>.<p>You should take proper care of your health as you will be prone to suffer from minor ailments. You must avoid all conflicts and disputes. Pay attention to your romantic life.</p>.<p>Refrain from making major decisions, especially related to new projects and deals. Focus on your goals and believe in your actions. Try to complete majority of work in the morning.</p>.<p>Joy and pleasure can be found in your family connections and home life. Your co-workers will get impress with your ideas and they will support it too in front of the seniors.</p>.<p>For business or work today will be progressive and you will get success and profit with hard work. Most of your important works will be done unobstructed.</p>.<p>Good prospects for business are available today. If there are personal matters or business matters which need to be solved, try doing it today. Love affairs may bloom.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>