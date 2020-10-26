Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 26, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Restructuring schedule will allow you to make efficient use of time. You need to give time to your family members, especially your life partner to avoid misunderstandings.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You will be disturbed due to an ancestral property matter and legal litigation. There will be some stability in political career. Those in sports and film sector must take care of health today.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You might get new contacts from your friends and/or colleagues, which can help boost business growth. Avoid making commitments. Those in politics and social sector will make progress.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Priority must be given to domestic problems today as they might get much bigger if you neglect them. Those in agriculture sector will make profits if they take proper steps for cultivation.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You can experience aggression in your nature, which will have a negative impact on you. It is possible that you will be faced with disappointment when it comes to work.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You can move away from home to increase your work. This will benefit you financially. However, the distance from the loved ones can cause restlessness.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You are going to learn what real ‘duty’ means when it comes to family. You have focus on pending assignments at work. There can be minor hurdles in achieving goals in sports and arts sector.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You cannot measure the amount of hard work you are putting in a job. Only way to show your talent is to achieve goals in the stipulated time frame, which will impress your seniors.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Your partner will give you full support and also help you. But, if misunderstandings arise, you need to clear them out to make your relationship stronger.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Give yourself time to study business proposals before taking any decision as you could realise after sometime that you are not comfortable with certain aspects of the proposal.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Beauticians, musicians will be successful in their career. Those in hotel or restaurant business will have an increase in income. Romantic relationship will be fine.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Let’s look at the plus factors first. It’s always more encouraging, and exciting to do so. There is great joy in work. You are full of enthusiasm for tasks, and make some truly inspired moves and suggestion.