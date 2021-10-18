Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 18, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Be on the watch for false reports at the workplace. You will get additional responsibilities. Do not over push yourself or become tense about the situation.

Taurus: Comfort and luxury will surround you as sudden profits will knock on your door. You will make new contacts which will grant you name and fame.

Gemini: You are persistent, determined and decisive. Judging in service or profession rarely goes to failure. Try to go to the bottom of what the problem is.

Cancer: Your ideas and energy need to focus on positive directions for best results. Some hindrances from authorities and peers are forecast for the natives.

Leo: If you are working in a technical field, you are likely to get some good offers that will change the course of your life. Your career will move forward in the coming weeks.

Virgo: Your level of motivation and ability to work hard would be good. Marital and conjugal life would be satisfactory. Better bonding is expected with near and dear ones.

Libra: You will be very happy mentally. Except for some occasional apprehensions, you will be able to manage things. Be careful while driving.

Scorpio: You should think of quality rather than quantity and focus on developing those areas of work that bring the best return for your efforts. Be careful while dealing with finances.

Sagittarius: You might get some prized assignments jointly with others as well as get involved with people in authority. Money will flow your way, and a new position is in the offing.

Capricorn: Today at home, the atmosphere will be good. You will be more inclined towards religion. Financially you will be quite comfortable.

Aquarius: Cash flow problems could arise if you spend indiscriminately. Focus on your work. Eat well, sleep well and make travel plans. Romance is in the air.

Pisces: You have a stronger ability to hold the attention of an audience. Opportunities to buy or sell real estate for financial gain may present themselves.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:08 AM IST