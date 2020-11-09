Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 9, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You analyse issues that have been plaguing your love life. Business will find success today. Doctors and scientists will do well today. Accidental benefits are indicated.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
This is the time for expansion of your mental horizons. New inclinations and predilections, a new focus, are more likely to emerge.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Pending promotions or a change in job responsibilities could come through for some. You will like to spend some time with your family and will also attend a social function.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Minor health problems are likely to occur. Don't take them lightly as they can turn major. So health care should be a priority. Curtail unnecessary expenses. Stick to your recent job.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You will feel alone, but you might find someone who may be your soulmate in future. Construction and engineering business will see progress today.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You are scared of physical danger, but have a strong mental attitude. There are chances of a promotion or gains in business and agriculture. It will be a passion filled day.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
It may happen that new relationships demand so much of your time that you tend to avoid/ignore old friends and relations. Some of you may feel unloved and ignored.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Blood pressure and stomach issues may cause nervousness. Don’t be a doubting Thomas when you are interacting with your life partner. Sometimes, in politics, you have to indirectly express your vote.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You possess exceptional organizational abilities, which come to the fore at this time. You are full of positive, creative energy right now and can easily find solutions to problems in ways other people never thought were possible.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
People in jobs will be elevated to new and responsible posts with large financial gains. Your partner will understand your feelings and also help solve problems that will boost your confidence.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You should take every possible care for avoiding quarrels and conflicts. Do not get entangled in any lawsuit. Your health needs more care.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Relationship between husband and wife will become strong. There will be chances to invest money in new property. Socialising with close friends will be on your agenda.