Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 30, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Take advantage of all the opportunities that come your way today. Be confident of what you say and do. Engineering students will do well. A short business trip is on the cards. Opposite sex will appreciate your care.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Take time to study business proposals before coming to a conclusion. You could realise later that you are not comfortable with certain aspects of the proposal.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Careful management and a touch of creativity will contribute to a successful venture and possible recognition. Those looking for partners for marriage might find suitable prospects.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
There are lack of opportunities now, and you will have to manage with the available options in business or profession. Some domestic issue will suddenly raise its head and create tension.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You will be inventive and may even make some brilliant suggestions. You may get some good contracts for your business, which will give a boost to your enthusiasm.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Some tension might change your mood and you may become restless. If possible listen to what your partner has to say before reacting, or else it may cause misunderstandings.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You will receive positive guidance from seniors. At workplace, your smartness and charm will impress everyone. Try to reduce negative vibrations at your home — this will decrease fights.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
The process of getting closer to your true self will involve some restructuring of your attitudes and thinking processes. The ways in which you communicate with others are being overhauled, refined, and redefined.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Be diplomatic in your interactions at work. Don’t overextend yourself. In politics, disadvantages will cause tension. Enemies will try to reduce malign you.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Proper management and planning will help you complete tasks on time. There are gains from trading and speculation today. Outing with friends or family is likely today.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You will be confident and enthusiastic about everything you do and there might be a tendency to overdo, which may result in obvious health hazards. Do not avoid social and personal responsibilities.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You will have many and unusual companions. You are very social-minded and have a strong reforming urge. You are likely to be associated with many groups and societies.