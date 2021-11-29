Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 29, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You might be working hard for extra money. Fortunately, all your goals may it be long-term or short-term will all bear fruit now.

Taurus: Learn to take some steps backwards to score a point. Your work proceeds smoothly and you present a bright, clean image to the world.

Gemini: Finances will play a major role. You will be playing the market and making judicious investments. Romance is in the air. Those looking at getting married might receive good proposals.

Cancer: Be prepared to handle financial problems and relationships with care. It is likely to be a slightly stressful day. Maximum care must be taken for doctors and nurses while handling critical issues.

Leo: You like to enjoy life wherever you go. Try for an attitude of compromise at work. Gains and losses will be a part of the game in shares today. Your expenses will rise. Take care of health and while on wheel.

Virgo: Speculation will bring moderate gains. There will be an increase in income and prestige. Agriculturists could suffer losses. Health will be troublesome.

Libra: You are truthful diplomatic and cautious and your ambitions will bear fruit. Don’t worry, but take care.

Scorpio: There is precious bonding and possibly deep love and romance too. There will be soaring expenses but you are also making money, hence it won’t be a problem. Today is an aggressive start and you will profit from it.

Sagittarius: Scholars may publish their research in international journals of repute. Scholars doing research in technology-related fields might also do well in their work. You will feel comfortable sharing your inner voice with your partner.

Capricorn: Your strategies will go in the right way of success. Today, business meetings will be beneficial for your future projects. Romantic relationship will bring happiness. Finance will be good.

Aquarius: Chances of unnecessary quarrels at work or while travelling are likely. There will be few obstacles on the domestic front also. Aquarians have the ability to read others' thoughts.

Pisces: Your pleasing manners will be the talk of the town. Some of you will be in a religious mood. Work will keep you busy but try to spend some time for your spouse.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 07:00 AM IST