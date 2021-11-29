e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 8,774 new COVID-19 cases, 621 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category with overall AQI of 372
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 06:29 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 29, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Pixabay

Advertisement

Aries: You might be working hard for extra money. Fortunately, all your goals may it be long-term or short-term will all bear fruit now.

Taurus: Learn to take some steps backwards to score a point. Your work proceeds smoothly and you present a bright, clean image to the world.

Gemini: Finances will play a major role. You will be playing the market and making judicious investments. Romance is in the air. Those looking at getting married might receive good proposals.

Cancer: Be prepared to handle financial problems and relationships with care. It is likely to be a slightly stressful day. Maximum care must be taken for doctors and nurses while handling critical issues.

Leo: You like to enjoy life wherever you go. Try for an attitude of compromise at work. Gains and losses will be a part of the game in shares today. Your expenses will rise. Take care of health and while on wheel.

Virgo: Speculation will bring moderate gains. There will be an increase in income and prestige. Agriculturists could suffer losses. Health will be troublesome.

Libra: You are truthful diplomatic and cautious and your ambitions will bear fruit. Don’t worry, but take care.

Scorpio: There is precious bonding and possibly deep love and romance too. There will be soaring expenses but you are also making money, hence it won’t be a problem. Today is an aggressive start and you will profit from it.

Sagittarius: Scholars may publish their research in international journals of repute. Scholars doing research in technology-related fields might also do well in their work. You will feel comfortable sharing your inner voice with your partner.

Capricorn: Your strategies will go in the right way of success. Today, business meetings will be beneficial for your future projects. Romantic relationship will bring happiness. Finance will be good.

Aquarius: Chances of unnecessary quarrels at work or while travelling are likely. There will be few obstacles on the domestic front also. Aquarians have the ability to read others' thoughts.

Pisces: Your pleasing manners will be the talk of the town. Some of you will be in a religious mood. Work will keep you busy but try to spend some time for your spouse.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
Advertisement